Former head teacher who secretly filmed children facing jail again over child abuse images

Timothy Moule was a head master and a child safeguarding lead before his 2018 conviction - SWNS

A former head teacher convicted of secretly filming boys getting changed is facing jail again after being found with further child abuse images.

Timothy Moule, 53, who was also the safeguarding lead at his school, was jailed for 52 months in 2018 for voyeurism and making indecent images of children.

In addition to the videos he recorded using secret cameras, more than 3,500 indecent images had been found on his devices.

A concerned parent had contacted police after finding social media messages from Moule to her son.

This week, Moule was in court again after being found to have a new collection of 1,100 indecent images of children he had accumulated over four years.

As part of his first sentence, Moule was made subject of a sexual harm prevention order to stop him from carrying out further sex offences.

The court heard officers would check his electronic devices to make sure he was not searching for or collecting indecent material.

But it was discovered he accumulated more child sex abuse pictures between June 2020 and September this year.

Four laptops

Police officers seized two tablet devices and four laptops, and discovered a stash of images which included 142 category A images depicting the most serious and depraved examples of child sex abuse.

Moule, who worked at schools in Wolverhampton and Shropshire, also had 149 category B pictures, 789 category C and 21 of an unspecified category.

He pleaded guilty at Kidderminster magistrates’ court to four counts of making indecent images of children and one of breaching a sexual harm prevention order.

Moule, of Telford, Shropshire, was granted bail before sentencing at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Nov 1.

In the meantime, he must sign on the sex offender’s register at his local police station and live and sleep at his bail address.

Supt Tom Harding, of West Mercia Police, previously said: “We’re committed to bringing sex offenders to justice and put a stop to any form of child sexual abuse and our efforts to tackle this will continue.

“I’m keen to stress offending can take place across all sections of society and whenever we receive a report of a sex offence it will be thoroughly investigated regardless of those involved or their background.”