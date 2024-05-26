Former Hollyoaks star Owen Warner celebrates family baby news

Hollyoaks spoilers follow.



Former Hollyoaks star Owen Warner received some exciting family news, as he found out he's going to be an uncle.

The actor's brother Louie Warner shared a heartwarming Instagram post, captioned: "The empire begins 🙌🏽😍" In the video montage, Louie and his partner Hollie Miller shared their pregnancy news with their loved ones, including Owen.

Lime Pictures

Related: Hollyoaks star Rory Douglas-Speed reveals Joel's future after tragedy

Owen was shown cuddling a dog, while his mouth was open in surprise at the news. "No, no!" he exclaimed, letting go of the dog.

His shock was followed by glee as he grinned and embraced Miller. In the post comments, he reiterated his excitement, adding: "Lavvvv itttt ❤️❤️"

The replies were flooded with congratulations for the couple, with one follower writing "Congratulations to ye both, the next chapter starts a whole new family story x".

Former Love Island star Luke Mabbott also commented on the post, saying "Aw mate huge congratulations to you both 🙏".

Channel 4

Related: Hollyoaks star Stephanie Waring responds to online trolling after exit news

Owen recently exited his role as Romeo Nightingale on Hollyoaks after it was revealed that his character accidentally killed former girlfriend Rayne Royce. After a tumultuous prison stay that landed him in hospital, Romeo managed to escape with the help of Prince McQueen, Peri Lomax and his dad James Nightingale.

Speaking about his exit after 6 years on the show, he said: "I love everyone there. I have so much time for Hollyoaks. It will always have a place in my heart and being without that, it's sort of like, what now? It's been such a big part of my life for so long, it's starting to sink in now I'm missing a lot of people. I miss the work environment."

Hollyoaks streams first online via Channel 4 each weekday at 7.30pm. Episodes then air on E4 the following day, before getting their YouTube premiere a week after that.

Selected omnibus episodes are available via Prime Video



Read more Hollyoaks spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like