Former hotel bellhop makes first court appearance in death of D'Vontaye Mitchell
All four men charged in the death outside a downtown Milwaukee hotel continue to work their way through the court system.
All four men charged in the death outside a downtown Milwaukee hotel continue to work their way through the court system.
Vera Liddell was charged with theft and operating a criminal enterprise
The US-Turkey dual citizen was arrested before scheduled flight to Mexico on Friday
This is the third time this summer that the Missouri Attorney General’s Office has tried to keep someone who was wrongfully convicted in prison.
A Saskatchewan Highway Patrol (SHP) investigation led to an agency record seizure of millions of unstamped cigarettes stemming from a truck inspection on Highway 1 near Swift Current.According to an RCMP news release issued Friday, an SHP weigh station officer inspected the semi and trailer of a 25-year-old man from Calgary on July 17.The officer found the semi's bill of lading — a legal document summarizing the terms and conditions of a shipping agreement between a carrier and a customer — was
The son of a former sheriff's deputy in Florida was afraid of telling his story because he thought no one would believe him, authorities said in an arrest warrant.
New surveillance video footage appears to show Israeli soldiers sexually assaulting a Palestinian detainee inside the notorious Sde Teiman prison. The Israel military has declined to comment on the surveillance video. CNN’s Jeremy Diamond reports.
Police say they have a suspect in the case of a Surrey man set on fire in his currency exchange business. The33-year-old man they seek could be in the Lower Mainland or heading to Alberta. Kristen Robinson has the details.
WASHINGTON (AP) — A California man with a history of political violence was sentenced on Friday to 20 years in prison for repeatedly attacking police with flagpoles and other makeshift weapons during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.
As investigations continue into the crash that killed 62 people, more details emerge about the victims.
Davina Corbin was killed in what appeared to be a dog attack in Feather Falls in Butte County. Police found 25 Great Danes roaming the area where her body was located.
The case against a man accused of killing a Detroit synagogue leader collapsed Friday as a judge dismissed a remaining murder charge, three weeks after a jury cleared him of a similar but separate charge.
Zambada, a Sinaloa cartel founder, was long believed to have police, soldiers, political leaders in his pocket. In a rare public statement, he acknowledges those ties -- and contradicts Mexican officials' version of his capture.
PHOENIX (AP) — An appeals court on Friday overturned the conviction and life sentence of a man found guilty of killing a U.S. Border Patrol agent whose death exposed the botched federal gun operation known as “Fast and Furious” has been overturned, a U.S. appeals court said Friday.
The woman took the toddler to her home where she changed his clothes before attempting to leave with the boy, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
A mass wedding in St. John's. From left: Maricris and Brainard Canillo, Cristina and Reyno Braza, John Allester and Arcelli Letigio, Myhra and Marionito Ibabao. (Arlette Lazarenko/CBC)The Filipino community in Newfoundland and Labrador celebrated four couples getting married at the same time on Saturday, and although it's not often seen in this province, it is a common practice in the Philippines. Family and friends gathered at St. Teresa's Parish in St. John's to witness not just one wedding —
Frank Duane Brown will be a free man within the next 30 days
Armando Gabriel, 68, was killed after a confrontation with another driver after the two got into a minor crash in a parking lot in West Hollywood.
One of the world's largest retirement communities, The Villages in central Florida, has become the fastest-growing metro for young children in the U.S. this decade. (AP Video/Cody Jackson)
Pro-Palestinian protesters halted Montreal's Pride parade for about an hour Sunday afternoon. Surrounded by dozens of police officers, the protesters wrapped themselves in an orange banner that read "no justice no peace" and chanted "free Palestine." The Pink Bloc, an anti-capitalist 2SLGBTQ+ group, was behind the protest. The parade eventually made its way around the protesters and continued its planned route while the protesters marched down the other half of René-Lévesque Boulevard and disper
Iowa murder suspect on the lam for 2 months has been shot by California police