Former House speaker Nancy Pelosi hospitalized after injury in Europe

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was hospitalized in Luxembourg on Friday after sustaining an injury, her office said in a statement.

Pelosi, 84, was traveling with the congressional delegation for the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge – the last major German offensive during WWII – when she was injured.

“Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi sustained an injury during an official engagement and was admitted to the hospital for evaluation,” Ian Krager, a spokesperson for Pelosi, said.

Pelosi has been a member of Congress for 37 years (AP)

Pelosi’s office did not disclose how the California congresswoman was injured or her diagnosis but said she was “receiving excellent treatment from doctors and medical professionals.”

“She continues to work and regrets that she is unable to attend the remainder of the CODEL engagements to honor the courage of our servicemembers during one of the greatest acts of American heroism in our nation’s history,” the statement continued.

Pelosi, widely considered a pivotal leader within the Democratic Party, has been a member of Congress for 37 years. She served as House speaker twice – from 2007 until 2011 and then again from 2019 until 2023.

She was re-elected to Congress, representing the 11th district in California, in November.

Krager said Pelosi “looks forward to returning home to the U.S. soon.”