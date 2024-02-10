Former Irish PM John Bruton being given state funeral

John Bruton died on Tuesday after a long illness

A state funeral is being held for former taoiseach (Irish prime minister) John Bruton.

The 76-year-old Fine Gael politician died in the Mater Hospital in Dublin on Tuesday.

Mr Bruton served as taoiseach from 1994 to 1997.

He was instrumental in the evolving Northern Ireland peace process along with the then-UK Prime Minister John Major, with whom he launched the Anglo-Irish Framework Document in 1995.

Mr Bruton's remains were removed to St Peter's and St Paul's Church in Dunboyne, County Meath, on Friday.

His funeral Mass is taking place on Saturday with burial afterwards in Rooske Cemetery, Dunboyne.

Richard Bruton TD was one of pallbearers as the coffin of his brother, former taoiseach John Bruton, was brought into St Peter's and St Paul's Church

Among those who attended the removal on Friday evening were EU Commissioner Mairead McGuinness and several government ministers.

Irish President Michael D Higgins and current Taoiseach Leo Varadkar are among the many dignitaries at Saturday's service.

Among those in attendance are Northern Ireland's First and Deputy First Ministers Michelle O'Neill and Emma Little-Pengelley.

Mr Varadkar will deliver a graveside oration.

About 180 Defence Forces personnel are taking part in the service and Mr Bruton will be buried with full military honours.

Born in Dublin on 18 May 1947, Mr Bruton was elected to the Dáil (lower house of the Irish Parliament) to represent Meath in 1969.

As taoiseach he led a so-called "rainbow coalition" government of Fine Gael, Labour and Democratic Left but lost the 1997 general election to Bertie Ahern's Fianna Fáil party.

During his tenure as taoiseach he steered through a referendum that paved the way for the legalisation of divorce in Ireland.

He continued to lead Fine Gael until 2001 and later served as the EU ambassador to the United States.

John Major (left) and John Bruton were heavily involved in the Northern Ireland peace process in the mid-1990s

Tributes have been paid to the former taoiseach from across the political spectrum.

Sir John Major said he was "deeply saddened" to learn of Mr Bruton's death, describing him as a "formidable servant of the Irish nation and of peace".

Story continues

Leo Varadkar described Mr Bruton as “a doer and a philosopher” who “made a particular effort to reach out to the unionist community”.

Michael D Higgins said he was privileged to work with Mr Bruton who he said was a "very energetic taoiseach" and a "deeply committed politician".

Book of condolence

Mr Bruton's successor as taoiseach, Bertie Ahern, who led the Republic of Ireland during the period of the Good Friday Agreement, said Mr Bruton's involvement in Northern Ireland "was always genuine".

Stormont's First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly extended their condolences to his family and friends.

Meanwhile, a book of condolence for Mr Bruton has been opened at the Department of the Taoiseach in Dublin, and there is also a version online.

Flags are being flown at half-mast on all government buildings until after the funeral.