Former Johnson County middle school teacher pleads guilty to sex abuse charges

A former Johnson County teacher accused of abusing two middle school students pleaded guilty this week to two counts of attempted unlawful sexual relations, prosecutors announced Friday.

Keil E. Hileman, 55, of De Soto, was first charged in October 2022 with six counts of unlawful sexual relations. Prosecutors dropped four of the six charges before Hileman pleaded guilty to the two amended charges on Wednesday.

In a news release, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office said prosecutors will be requesting prison time and that Hileman will be required to register as a sex offender.

“The District Attorney’s Office is very pleased with this resolution of these charges,” the DA Office said in a release. “This resolution eliminates the need for our vulnerable victims to testify. It was done with the approval of both victims and their families.”

State’s witnesses in the case against Hileman included the two alleged victims, De Soto School District Assistant Superintendent Alvie Cater, the Kansas Department of Children and Families and other De Soto district employees.

Prosecutors allege in charging documents that Hileman assaulted two victims while they were students enrolled at Monticello Trails Middle School, where Hileman was employed.

One of the alleged victims was assaulted at least five times between June 2017 and late July 2018, according to court records. Abuse involving the second alleged victim occurred between September and Oct. 4, court records said.

Prosecutors filed charges against Hileman based on testimony from Shawnee Police Department investigators.

Hileman was first hired in the De Soto district in 1994. He received several awards during his tenure, including being named Kansas Teacher of the Year in 2004. He taught courses on social studies and archaeology.

Hileman is due to appear in court for sentencing at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 8 in Division 16 of Johnson County District Court.

The Star’s Bill Lukitsch and Sarah Ritter contributed.