Former Justice Stephen Breyer says he has 'theories' about who leaked opinion overturning Roe v. Wade

Former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer said he has "theories" about the stunning leak of a draft opinion in the case that ultimately resulted in the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Politico in 2022 published a draft Supreme Court opinion that suggested the nation's justices were considering overturning the landmark case that established the constitutional right to an abortion. Weeks later, the court officially made that ruling in the case known as Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization.

"Meet the Press" host Kristen Welker asked Breyer in an interview that aired Sunday whether he has a "theory" about the incident, including whether the person who leaked the document "wanted to sound the alarm about Roe being overturned or wanted the draft opinion to be locked in place?"

"Do I have my theories about it? Yes," the longtime justice told Welker.

While he declined to share details about that theory, Breyer did say that he would "be amazed if it was a judge." He also called the leak "unfortunate" and said he was "disappointed" in the wake of the bombshell reporting.

When asked whether he believed the Dobbs case itself could be overturned one day, just as Roe v. Wade was, Breyer said it's certainly "possible," but again declined to provide details.

Breyer retired from the Supreme Court in June 2022. Ketanji Brown Jackson was sworn in after Breyer officially stepped down from his decades-long term on the court.

Contributing: John Fritze, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Stephen Breyer has 'theories' about leaked Supreme Court opinion