Former Lexington County GOP chair accused of stealing more than $60K from party

A former chair of the Lexington County Republican Party is accused of stealing more than $60,000 from the organization.

On Friday, the S.C. State Law Enforcement Division announced it had charged Craig Caldwell, 42, with two counts of breach of trust with fraudulent intent (value $10,000 or more) after being requested to investigate by the party.

“Caldwell did in Lexington County, South Carolina, while serving as the chairman of the Lexington County Republican Party from 2016 through April 2023, willfully and unlawfully take $61,591.00 from the Lexington County Republican Party bank account,” a provided arrest warrant states. “The funds were transferred by Caldwell into his personal bank account. There were 147 total transfers from 2018 through 2023. Caldwell further admitted to covering these transfers up by falsifying monthly treasurer’s reports to submit to the other members of the party.”

Neither Caldwell nor the party could immediately be reached for comment.

Caldwell was ousted as chair of the party in 2023.

This story will continue to be updated.