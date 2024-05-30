Former Lexington TV anchor Nancy Cox married her ‘Prince Charming.’ See wedding photos

Former LEX 18 news anchor Nancy Cox celebrated a very special occasion last weekend in Lexington.

The former Miss Kentucky, who was the evening news anchor of NBC affiliate WLEX-TV 18 until last fall, married Justin Galli on May 25 at Keeneland.

She announced the news on social media on Wednesday, saying: “What a glorious weekend! I married my Prince Charming.”

What a glorious weekend! I married my Prince Charming. @JustinGalli pic.twitter.com/imnDT653HL — Nancy Cox (@NancyCoxLex18) May 29, 2024

“We had our dream wedding at Keeneland, which I’ve always called my happy place,” Cox said in a text. “My florist is a friend from my hometown, Campbellsville, Ben Bland. He made the Keeneland Clubhouse look more beautiful than I’d ever seen it!”

Former WLEX anchor Nancy Cox married Justin Galli on May 25 at Keeneland. The Rev. Hershael York officiated.

Many members of her former WLEX family also attended the wedding, including Keith Farmer, Bill Meck, Jennifer Anderson, Ryan Lemond, Cindy Pennington, Suzanne Farmer, Leatrice Smathers Almquist and Mary Jo Perino Ford.

Current and former WLEX-18 colleagues joined Nancy Cox at her wedding. From left, Keith Farmer, Bill Meck, Cox, Jennifer Anderson, Ryan Lemond, Cindy Pennington, Suzanne Farmer, Leatrice Smathers Almquist and Mary Jo Perino Ford.

Cox said that after a honeymoon in the Caribbean in the fall, they will make their home in New York, Florida, Kentucky “and wherever life takes us.” Galli is farrier for world-class show horses.

Cox, who retired from LEX18 in Oct. 2023, announced the news to viewers of her engagement and impending departure saying, “He is all that and a box of chocolates, and we have a fabulous future to plan together,” she said. “I wanted to share it with (the viewers) because you all have meant so much to me over the years, and you know everything about me personally, so why not share some of the best news I’ve ever had?”

Cox said she does not have plans to return to television at the moment but hopes to do some coaching and consulting. “I’ve gained a lot of knowledge, experience and hopefully wisdom that I can now put to use for others,” Cox said.

In 2022 she celebrated her 30-year-anniversary with WLEX Channel 18, where she began as a reporter in 1992.

