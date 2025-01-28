Former Liberal foreign minister Lloyd Axworthy wants a diplomatic reset for Canada

OTTAWA — Former Liberal foreign affairs minister Lloyd Axworthy says Ottawa's current approach to foreign policy has run out of road.

Axworthy says this year's election offers a welcome chance to shift Canada back toward a role of identifying issues that concern multiple countries and finding ways to address them.

He says that could mean working with peer countries to advance shared interests that don't align with those of U.S. President Donald Trump — by, for example, using the Arctic Council to fight climate change.

He also says Canada needs to reform its electoral system so that Parliament better reflects the Canadian public, because the current structure doesn't align with Ottawa's advocacy for democracy abroad.

Axworthy has warned recently that "a revolving door of ministers" in charge of foreign policy is undermining Ottawa's ability to build alliances and influence on the world stage.

Axworthy told a Monday panel discussion held by the Canadian International Council that this work will require going beyond sloganeering and rebuilding the strong ties Canada once had with developing countries.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2025.

Dylan Robertson, The Canadian Press