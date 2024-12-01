Former library to be used for new SEND hub

The building shut in September 2022 after the service moved to Carnival Place [Wokingham Borough Council]

A learning centre for young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) will be opened in a vacant library building by September 2026.

The former Wokingham library in Denmark Street shut in September 2022 after the service moved to Carnival Place.

It will be renovated and used as a post-16 SEND hub for up to 40 people after plans were approved by Wokingham councillors on Thursday.

The borough council said consultants will be appointed to start design work in January.

The new centre will support people with autism, moderate learning difficulties and social, emotional and mental health needs.

The authority previously said there is an “immediate and pressing need” for more provision for teenagers and young people in the area.

About 400 people, aged between 16 and 25, have an Education and Health Care Plan in the borough, it said.

You can follow BBC Berkshire on Facebook, X (Twitter), or Instagram.

More on this story

Related internet links