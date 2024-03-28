Former Lions WR Josh Reynolds signing with Broncos

The Canadian Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kickoff returns are returning to the NFL. Team owners on Tuesday approved a new rule that will take what essentially had become “a dead play” and make it an integral part of the game again. “We feel this is a great day for the NFL,” said Saints special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi, who was heavily involved in creating the framework for the new hybrid kickoff. The major overhaul to special teams — which has been in the works for years — takes elements of the kickoff rules u