Former Lions WR Josh Reynolds signing with Broncos
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Kickoff returns are returning to the NFL. Team owners on Tuesday approved a new rule that will take what essentially had become “a dead play” and make it an integral part of the game again. “We feel this is a great day for the NFL,” said Saints special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi, who was heavily involved in creating the framework for the new hybrid kickoff. The major overhaul to special teams — which has been in the works for years — takes elements of the kickoff rules u
NFL owners didn't vote Tuesday on Tom Brady's bid to purchase a stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, putting into question how long the transaction will take or if it will even occur at all. Commissioner Roger Goodell, however, said at the league meetings in Orlando, Florida, that the process is moving forward. “I wouldn’t say it’s a delay,” Goodell said. “We go through a thorough process. ... I think it’s making progress.” Owners have concerns about Raiders owner Mark Davis offering Brady a discount
TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe took just four questions Tuesday night. The Maple Leafs head coach still got a lot off his chest. A steaming Keefe ripped Toronto's "immature" performance over the final two periods of a 6-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils that followed a dominant start. The Leafs led 25-10 on the shot clock after 20 minutes, but trailed 2-1 against one of the NHL's most dangerous teams off the rush. With the home side's structure in tatters coming out of the intermission, the Devils capita
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic has split with coach Goran Ivanisevic, ending their association that began in 2018 and included 12 Grand Slam titles for the Serbian tennis player. In a post on Instagram published Wednesday, Djokovic said he stopped working with Ivanisevic “a few days ago.” “Our on-court chemistry had its ups and downs,” Djokovic wrote, “but our friendship was always rock solid.”
Right-hander Phil Bickford was released by the New York Mets on Tuesday after clearing waivers, the second major league player cut loose this month after winning in salary arbitration. The 28-year-old reliever will receive $217,742 in termination pay rather than the $900,000 salary chosen by a three-person panel over the Mets' $815,000 offer. Under baseball's collective bargaining agreement, salaries determined in arbitration are not guaranteed.
The family of Bob Murdoch says the two-time Stanley Cup champion suffered from chronic traumatic encephalopathy, a progressive and fatal disease associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries. The Concussion Legacy Foundation said in a statement Wednesday that Boston University CTE Center researchers made the diagnosis after Murdoch died in August at age 76. The foundation added Murdoch's widow, Bev, released the findings to raise awareness around the long-term effects of repetitive blows to
It is still a mystery why one of England's best players walked out on the team midway through the last World Cup and hasn't represented his country ever since. Ben White has never publicly said why. Meanwhile, he's continued to excel in Arsenal's defense and, as one of the Premier League's top players, remains on the radar of England manager Gareth Southgate. Yet last week, Southgate said White was still making himself unavailable for England, and was seemingly ruling himself out of the European
