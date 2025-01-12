Former Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson pregnant

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has announced her pregnancy.

The singer, 33, posted a photo on Instagram with the caption: "She's eating for 3 now," and two baby emojis.

She was pictured alongside musician Zion Foster, who has his hand on her bump.

Nelson left Little Mix in December 2020, saying she needed to protect her mental health.

She later explained online abuse had left her at "breaking point".

Since leaving the band, Nelson has been releasing music as a solo artist, including the single, Boyz, featuring Nicki Minaj, in 2021.

Little Mix formed on The X Factor in 2011.

The girl group comprised Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Nelson.

They went on to record multiple UK top 10 albums and five number one singles.

In 2021, they announced they would be taking a break after their 2022 tour but insisted they were not splitting up permanently.

"It's been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects," the group posted on social media at the time.