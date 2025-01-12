Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson announces pregnancy - and it's twins

Former Little Mix star Jesy Nelson has announced she is pregnant with twins.

The singer, 33, said she was "eating for three now" on her Instagram alongside a polaroid picture of her with Zion Foster, with whom she was reported to have split up last year.

Nelson shared the touching post on Sunday, letting the world know she is set to become a mum for the first time - including two baby emojis next to her message.

The cosy picture shows the pair smiling in a kitchen.

Nelson rose to fame with the girl band Little Mix, which formed on The X Factor in 2011 and earned a string of UK number-one singles.

However, she left in December 2020 after nine years, saying the pressures of being in the group had taken a toll on her mental health.

Nelson has since performed as a solo artist but still had praise for her former bandmates, telling The Graham Norton Show in 2021: "To me they are still the sickest girl band in the world."

Little Mix continued as a trio after Nelson's departure in December 2020 before going on hiatus in 2022.