Former Liverpool captain Ron Yeats dies after suffering from Alzheimer's

Former Liverpool captain Ron Yeats has died at the age of 86 after suffering with Alzheimer's in recent years.

In a tribute on its website, the Anfield club described the Scottish defender as a "colossus" who played as captain for more than 400 games in the 1960s.

They said: "The thoughts of everyone at LFC are with Ron's wife, Ann, all of his family and his friends at this incredibly sad time.

"Flag across club sites will be lowered to half-mast today as a mark of respect."

The defender signed to Liverpool in 1961 from Dundee United, and became crucial for manager Bill Shankly in securing promotion from the second division.

Shankly described him as a "colossus" - he was stocky and 6ft 2in tall - but also became a legendary figure at Anfield during the 1960s.

He helped them win two top-flight league titles, the FA Cup in 1965, and three Charity Shields.

More than 400 of his 454 games for the Merseysiders were as skipper, a tally only beaten by Steven Gerrard.

He went on to represent Tranmere Rovers, Stalybridge Celtic, Los Angeles Skyhawks, Barrow, Santa Barbara Condors and Formby - as well as playing twice for Scotland in 194 and 1965 - before hanging up his boots in the late 1970s.

And in the 1980s he returned to Liverpool as chief scout, serving for 20 years before retiring in 2006.

In January, Liverpool announced he had been living with Alzheimer's.

Liverpool football club also quoted Yeats on his greatest achievements at Anfield: "There have been two of them. Being the captain that took the club out of the Second Division after eight years was a very, very proud moment.

"We won the league by eight or nine points that season and to follow that by being the first captain of Liverpool to lift the FA Cup is something I am very proud of.

"I do not go round with the medals on my chest, it is just there for me to say."

