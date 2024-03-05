Former Lord Lieutenant dies aged 78

David Laing collected his CBE at Windsor Castle from Princess Anne in January

The former Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, David Laing, has died.

The 78-year-old held the office from 2014 to 2020 and has been described as "an inspiration" by the county's current Lord Lieutenant, James Saunders Watson.

He also served as high sheriff of the county and the pro chancellor at the University of Northampton. He was awarded a CBE in the 2024 New Year’s Honours list for services to charity and philanthropy.

Mr Laing was involved with, several charities including the Northamptonshire Community Foundation, the Northamptonshire Association of Youth Clubs, Adrenaline Alley and was vice-president of St John Ambulance in the county.

'Very special'

Penny Escombe, who was Mr Laing's Deputy Lord Lieutenant and colleague at St John Ambulance, said "he did so much" for the arts, music and charities in the county.

"David was a great friend and the great gift of being interested and supportive. Opening doors, making introductions.

"He was a very, very special person."

Mr Laing was born into the Laing construction family, qualified as an architect, and was "hands-on at his farm in Brigstock", the University of Northampton said.

He took on the vice-chancellor role in 2015 when the university was constructing its Waterside Campus.

"David brought his considerable experience in the construction and development industry and unrivalled expertise to the project, while his entrepreneurial background was a perfect example of dedication to inspire our students and those who met him at our graduation ceremonies through the years," it added.

Mr Laing served as High Sheriff of Northamptonshire from 2010 to 2011.

The Lord Lieutenant's office said he was born in Devon in 1945 and married his wife, Mary, in 1968.

They have five children (four sons and one daughter) and eleven grandchildren.

