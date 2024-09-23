Former L'Oreal HQ in Hammersmith may be turned into 137 new flats

L’Oreal’s former UK headquarters in Hammersmith may be turned into 137 new flats.

The nine-storey office block on the corner of Hammersmith Road and Butterwick is currently vacant after L’Oreal’s lease expired in September 2023.

Planning consultancy Quod, on behalf of the applicant FORE Jersey VIII Limited, wrote in documents submitted to Hammersmith and Fulham Council that despite being comprehensively refurbished in 1998, “the existing building is environmentally inefficient and presents an outdated configuration and design that does not reflect the requirements of modern-day office occupiers”.

Quod added a further impact has been the trend for businesses to be seeking higher quality office stock post-pandemic, in particular in areas such as the West End, White City or Olympia.

“As such, there is very little demand for office accommodation in this location,” the consultancy wrote.

Across the 137 homes, 12 are planned to be one bed one person, 104 one bed two people, and 21 two bed three people.

The development will also be car-free, apart from 14 Blue Badge parking bays. A total of 218 long-stay cycle spaces are proposed, plus 12 short-stay spaces.

A transport assessment concluded the proposal would not have a “severe impact” on local roads, while it was also deemed that noise should not prevent the council approving the change of use.

Other requirements, such as expectations around fire safety, are also anticipated to be met.

Quod was approached by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) for further comment, though had not responded at the time of publication.

In July the council approved a Supplementary Planning Document (SPD) for Hammersmith Town Centre, in which it detailed plans including 2,800 homes and 10,000 new jobs for the area by 2035.

The demolition of the Hammersmith flyover also featured, which the council hopes to replace with a “flyunder” with support from Transport for London (TfL) and the Greater London Authority (GLA).