Former Louisville star Adam Hadwin looking for grand homecoming at PGA
Former Louisville star Adam Hadwin looking for grand homecoming at PGA
Former Louisville star Adam Hadwin looking for grand homecoming at PGA
DENVER (AP) — Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin was suspended for at least six months without pay and placed in stage 3 of the league's player assistance program before Game 4 on Monday night of a second-round series with Dallas. The National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association announced the news about an hour before the start of the game with the Stars. It’s the second time this season he’s been in the program. Stage 3 means Nichushkin violated the terms of
He withdrew from the CJ Cup Byron Nelson two weeks ago after a first-round 80.
Gabriella DeGasperis is a force of nature.
Masters champion Scottie Scheffler arrived at Valhalla on Monday for the PGA Championship and received congratulations at every turn, none related to any of his victories. Scheffler said he and his wife named the baby Bennett. Jon Rahm was among the first to greet Scheffler on the putting green, gave him a hug and said, “Have you had much sleep?” Rahm has two sons.
First place at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club in South Carolina was $720,000.
EDMONTON — Vancouver Canucks defenceman Carson Soucy has been suspended one game for a cross-check on Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid. A skirmish began after the final buzzer sounded in Vancouver's 4-3 victory in Game 3 Sunday after Soucy shoved McDavid behind the Canucks' net and McDavid responded by hitting Soucy's leg with his stick. Canucks blue liner Nikita Zadorov then cross-checked McDavid from behind, and Soucy cross-checked the Oilers captain in the face as he was falling. Souc
Mike Tyson was once the baddest man on the planet as the heavyweight boxing champion. But at age 57, and better known for his roles in such projects as The Hangover films and the Mike Tyson Mysteries TV series over the last 19 years, Tyson has raised concerns that he’s making a big mistake by …
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy has a full head of steam heading into the PGA Championship. McIlroy won the Wells Fargo Championship for a record fourth time Sunday with another dominating performance at Quail Hollow, easily overcoming a two-stroke deficit to beat Xander Schauffele by five shots. No other player has won the event more than twice. McIlroy closed with a 6-under 65, playing the final 11 holes in 6 under even with a double bogey on the 18th hole. He finished at 17-under 267 afte
All five of these hitters were drafted highly in fantasy baseball leagues. So far, they have not lived up to their ADPs — and that's an understatement. Scott Pianowski analyzes.
Brooke Hogan and Steven Oleksy secretly married in 2022
The LSU gymnast supported the pitching prodigy at the game on Saturday, May 11
Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall share two daughters and a son, and the doting mum made a rare appearance with little Lucas, three, at the Badminton Horse Trials on Sunday
BOSTON (AP) — Brad Marchand, the Boston Bruins captain and the team's leading scorer in the playoffs, was scratched from Sunday night's game against the Florida Panthers, two days after he left Game 3 in the third period with an undisclosed injury. Marchand, who turned 36 on Saturday, was shaken by a collision with Florida's Sam Bennett early in the first period of the 6-2 loss. He struggled to get off the ice and appeared to be in pain on the bench; he did not take the ice in the third period.
With the lottery order set, here's a look at Yahoo Sports' projections for both rounds of the 2024 NBA Draft.
For much of the past two years, Caitlin Clark has been the centerpiece of the college basketball world. Now Clark, like NBA Hall of Famer Larry Bird was 45 years ago, is involuntarily the focus of discussions about race and her transition to professional basketball. Though Clark hasn't said anything to fuel the Black-white narrative surrounding her meteoric rise, talks about a double standard are being had. “I think it’s a huge thing. I think a lot of people may say it’s not about Black and whit
Novak Djokovic says he felt hampered by the after-effects of being hit on the head by a bottle as he fell to a shock Italian Open defeat by Alejandro Tabilo.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Canada's Christopher Morales Williams broke a few more records in what's been a dazzling breakout season to date. The 19-year-old Vaughan, Ont., native ran a world-leading time of 44.05 seconds to win the men's 400-metre event at the Southeastern Conference outdoor championships on Saturday. The University of Georgia sophomore broke Tyler Christopher's Canadian record of 44.44 from 2005, reigning Olympic 100 silver medallist Fred Kerley's meet record of 44.09 from 2017, along
It's never a good sign when a fighter's walkout last multiple times longer than his fight, especially when it's in a losing effort.
Mystik Dan is in the field, but it’s a Bob Baffert-trained horse that’s the favorite for the Preakness Stakes.
Edwards is here for the chatter. And he's goading Murray for more.