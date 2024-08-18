Former Lt. Gov. calls for a return to justice and restoring faith in government | Opinion

Justice needed

Americans must have their faith restored in our government to eliminate the deep division in our country.

First, citizens have to be dealt with honestly in all matters. Second, the government must demonstrate it will aggressively protect our democracy and Americans’ freedoms.

Donald Trump must face consequences for his efforts to overthrow our government. He must be prosecuted. His continuing diatribe of lies must also be shown to be untrue. Americans need to believe that in our country no one is above the law.

All those who planned efforts to overthrow our government must be punished. Differences cannot be resolved by catering to dishonest insurrectionists who would deny basic freedoms to anyone who disagrees with them.

Any person who would work for the American people is welcome to participate in and help preserve the democratic process.

- John E. Moore, Former Kansas lieutenant governor and secretary of commerce, Lawrence

A breakdown

In 1992, I arrived in Washington, D.C., from the Kansas Senate to become U.S. Parole Commission chairman. The commission’s mission was to enforce laws and incarcerate those convicted of crimes.

What has happened to respect for law enforcement officials and others?

We can blame families for allowing their children to harass and intimidate by their shouts and protests. Every enemy is trying to control the American democratic system; we know that by what we’re witnessing.

We’ve been asleep, but many now are speaking out. Organizers of this campaign have orchestrated it like a symphony.

In 30 years, the country has transitioned from a society of law-abiding and respectful citizens to an abyss of violence and hatred. It’s gotten so this republic is threatened by forces beyond our borders. They attempt to impose a new system of government unknown to those who immigrated and lived peacefully.

A renegade crowd of violent protesters shouldn’t abuse our leaders. This country has stood for the rights of all to peacefully protest, not harass and curse our neighbors.

- Edward F. Reilly Jr., Bethesda, Maryland

Wrong spot

A new Royals Stadium in Washington Park? Come on, folks. (Aug. 15, 1A, “Royals, city explore possible downtown stadium sites”)

I look out my window in the Pershing Lofts building onto Union Station, Washington Park and the Westin Crown Center. There is no way to shoehorn a decent Little League ballpark into Washington Park, let alone a Major League Baseball stadium. Also, the disruption to local traffic would be several times worse than previous sites considered, and parking no better.

Get serious.

- Larry Hamman, Kansas City

All together

We have taught our children the benefits of practicing the golden rule, the words to which we know by heart. Vice presidential candidate Tim Walz recently compared socialism to neighborliness.

Is not the golden rule simply socialism in practice? Walz could not be more correct in making such a comparison when “socialism” is used in the meaning for which it is intended. Bravo for Tim.

- Rick Marien, Overland Park

Dead letter

I did not receive my mail-in ballot by Election Day, so I went to my polling place and submitted a provisional ballot. The U.S. Postal Service delivered my ballot two days later. I notified the Johnson County Election Office.

The metered mail came to my home, with a postmark from Kansas City ZIP code 64121 on the Missouri side. The election office had mailed the ballot a week and a day before the election.

It’s time for Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to find another job, and for local post offices to pay attention to mail sorting.

- David Czernik, Olathe

Value time

Thanks for publishing the Rev. Paul Prather’s Aug. 11 commentary, “Gratitude and optimism make your life healthier.” (17A) His encouragement to seek gratitude and optimism and thus enrich our lives is much needed advice.

Expanding on his thoughts, I cite this wisdom from I. C. Robledo’s book “365 Quotes to Live Your Life By”:

Focus on what you can control, not on what you cannot control. Focus on the positive, not the negative. Focus on what you can do, not on what you cannot do. Focus on what you have, not on what you do not have. Focus on the present, not the past and future. Focus on what you need, not on what you want. Focus on what you can give, not on what you can take.

Reminding myself of these encouragements before I start my day makes that day feel more like a pleasant and precious gift instead of a task. If it adds any length to my life, I am confident that extra time will benefit me.

- Merrill Stiles, Overland Park

Outsource it

As a physician, I believe the United States could save $2 trillion a year by contracting our health care system to Canada. Some border-state residents could begin receiving universal health insurance in January. The rest of the country could receive state-of-the-art medical care within 10 years, building on preexisting public, university and Veterans Administration systems.

- Randall Jones, Independence