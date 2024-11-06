Winner of pivotal 2nd Congressional District race in Maine still being determined

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, a moderate known for defying party orthodoxy, was defending his seat in Congress against Austin Theriault, a stock car driver and Republican state lawmaker, but the race was too early to call Wednesday morning.

The matchup between Golden and Theriault is one of a handful of pivotal races with a chance to influence control of the U.S. House of Representatives during a competitive election year. It played out in the largest congressional district by area on the East Coast, a largely rural part of Maine where former President Donald Trump has proven very popular with voters.

Early Wednesday, the two were in a tight race with much of the vote yet to be counted.

Golden is a former Marine who is in his third term representing the 2nd Congressional District, which is typically described as a swing district. The district covers a vast part of Maine that includes a handful of small cities but is perhaps best known as the home of traditional northern New England industries such as lobster fishing and logging.

During the campaign, Golden touted his ability to work with members of either political party along with his advocacy on behalf of the lobster industry, which is the lifeblood of the region’s economy.

“At a time when national conversation is so often dominated by divisive politics and personalities, I feel good about running a campaign focused on the issues that matter to Mainers — our safety, our freedoms, our health care and our jobs,” Golden said in a Tuesday statement.

Theriault, who was first elected to the Maine House of Representatives in 2022, spent much of the campaign portraying Golden as too liberal for the district. Although Theriault had the backing of Trump, he also attempted to portray himself as a potential uniter during a divided time in Washington.

“Let’s keep the faith and continue to pray — we’ve got a lot of votes yet to count,” Theriault said in a social media post early Wednesday.

Golden was first elected to Congress in 2018, when he needed a ranked choice voting count to defeat Republican incumbent Rep Bruce Poliquin. Golden has since been reelected twice, including defeating Poliquin without the need for a ranked count in 2022.

Golden’s victory in 2018 was the first time a member of Congress was elected via ranked choice voting. The voting method seemed unlikely to play a role in this year’s election because there was no third party candidate on the ballot, though write-in candidates were still possible.

Golden has held onto his seat despite Trump dominating the district in recent presidential elections. Maine is one of two states to apportion electoral votes by congressional district — Nebraska is the other — and Trump has twice won his sole New England electoral vote in Maine’s 2nd District.

Maine’s other electoral votes — two for the statewide vote and one of the 1st Congressional District — have gone to the Democratic candidate because the deep blue 1st District is based around Portland, the largest city in the state and a liberal stronghold. Golden ran campaign ads during the race about his willingness to work with Trump for the good of the 2nd District.

In the 1st Congressional District, Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree won her ninth term against Republican challenger Ron Russell and independent Ethan Alcorn.

Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press