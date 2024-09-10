Former Mason bus driver accused of driving drunk set for arraignment Tuesday
The wife of a California inmate will receive $5.6 million after being sexually violated during a strip search when she tried to visit her husband in prison, her attorneys said Monday.
The mother of the teenager suspected of killing four people during a shooting at a Winder, Georgia, high school called to warn a school counselor before the attack, according to the suspect’s aunt and grandfather.
Kimberlee Singler, 36, is fighting extradition from the U.K., where she fled within days of being charged in the double homicide of two of her kids
A Guelph, Ont., man is facing several charges after police seized more than 200 firearms as part of an investigation following a traffic stop in Waterloo.Officers stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the area of Weber Street N. and Bridgeport Road E. on Friday at approximately 7:20 p.m. and during the stop, saw firearms and ammunition in the vehicle.In total, 17 firearms were seized from the vehicle.On Saturday, officers completed a search warrant at a home in Guelph where they found 156
A man wanted for allegedly throwing scalding coffee on a baby in an unprovoked attack at a park in the northern Australian state of Queensland is now the subject of an international manhunt.
Alijah Bradley, 24, disappeared after celebrating his birthday, leading to the arrest of Samuel Bush, authorities say
SASKATOON, Sask. — The family of a 15-year-old girl who was lit on fire at a Saskatoon high school has asked people to wear purple Tuesday when classes resume.
Steven Ling has been granted parole after four previous attempts to be freed
Esmeralda Pineda, 24, was found 12 days after she went missing near a mining claim camp in Nevada City, California.
HOUSTON (AP) — A former Houston police officer is responsible for the 2019 deaths of a couple during a raid of their home because his lies on a search warrant wrongly portrayed them as dangerous drug dealers, a prosecutor told jurors on Monday.
Police said they conducted a search to find out if there was a threat to public.
Hawaii’s most controversial nature trail has once again become a center of concern as 14 people were arrested recently for accessing the Haiku Stairs on Oahu.
The man is accused of leaving the baby with severe burns requiring multiple surgeries.
VICTORIA — British Columbia's Public Safety Ministry says it has filed an unexplained wealth order application in court following a 2023 shooting at a Vancouver home.
In the final minutes before Eastern Flight 212 crashed in Charlotte, the pilots were engaged in small talk that mostly had nothing to do with flying.
Police in Oshawa, Ont., say a man has been charged in an alleged high-speed fiery crash last month that killed a 41-year-old woman and sent nine other people to hospital.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Filipino preacher accused of sexual abuse and human trafficking in the Philippines and similar charges in the United States has been captured, officials said Sunday.
Cpl. Andrew Whiteway, a New Brunswick RCMP officer, has been charged with aggravated assault following an investigation into an arrest in June.The Serious Incident Response Team, known as SiRT, which is responsible for investigating police-related violence, death and sexual assault in New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, announced the charge in a news release Monday.Whiteway is charged with aggravated assault for allegedly striking a woman in the face during an arrest in Richmond Corner, near Woodstoc
A Saskatoon man who strangled a mother of nine to death and dumped her body on the edge of town is going to prison.Derek Caron pleaded guilty Sept. 9 in provincial court to manslaughter in the Feb. 1, 2023 death of his wife, Jessica Caron. He had originally been charged with second-degree murder.Judge Natasha Crooks accepted a joint sentencing submission of 18 years from defence lawyer Tanis Talbot and prosecutor Sheryl Fillo. The sentence is for the manslaughter and for dumping her body. Caron
The deputy shocked the victim with a Taser then punched, pepper-sprayed and hit him with a baton, before closing a vehicle door on his foot, the prosecutor said.