Former Met officer charged with child sex offences

The New Scotland Yard sign outside Met police headquarters in London
The former Met police officer is set to appear in court on Wednesday [ EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock]

A former Metropolitan Police constable has been charged with a series of sexual offences against children.

Adam Merriman, 37, of Bletchley, Milton Keynes, has been charged with sexual assault by touching of a child under 13, six counts of arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence and three counts of making indecent images of a child.

He is also charged with possession of extreme pornographic images, possession of a prohibited image of a child and three counts of making an indecent image of a child.

Mr Merriman is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

