Former Met officer charged with child sex offences

The former Met police officer is set to appear in court on Wednesday [ EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock]

A former Metropolitan Police constable has been charged with a series of sexual offences against children.

Adam Merriman, 37, of Bletchley, Milton Keynes, has been charged with sexual assault by touching of a child under 13, six counts of arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sex offence and three counts of making indecent images of a child.

He is also charged with possession of extreme pornographic images, possession of a prohibited image of a child and three counts of making an indecent image of a child.

Mr Merriman is set to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

