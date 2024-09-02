Former Met Police officer charged with rape and sexual assault of woman he allegedly met while on duty

A former Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with sexual assault and rape of a woman he is alleged to have met while on duty.

Mark Tyrrell, 55, is charged with 15 counts of sexual assault and two counts of rape. He will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.

The former Met Police officer is also accused of misconduct in public office for allegedly engaging in an inappropriate relationship with the woman.

It is claimed he met her during his policing duties and knew her to be in a vulnerable position.

He also faces three counts of perverting the course of justice over claims that he deleted messages, pressured the alleged victim to provide false accounts, and lied during an interview while under caution.

Tyrrell was based in the force's Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct started an investigation into the officer in April 2023 after the Met made a conduct referral about him to the watchdog.

Tyrrell was arrested in April 2023 and retired during the inquiry in September of the same year.