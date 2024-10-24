Former Model Alleges Donald Trump Groped Her After Being Introduced to Him By Jeffrey Epstein in 1993

A representative for the former president denied the allegations in a statement to PEOPLE, calling them "unequivocally false"

Spencer Platt/Getty Donald Trump holds a town hall at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center on October 14, 2024 in Oaks, Pennsylvania

Former model Stacey Williams says Donald Trump groped her after being introduced to him by Jeffrey Epstein in 1993.

According to The Guardian, Williams, 56, made the allegations during a Zoom call on Monday, Oct. 21, among supporters of Kamala Harris, organized by Survivors4Harris.

Williams claimed that the alleged groping occurred months after she and Trump met in 1992 at a Christmas party after Epstein, whom she said she was casually dating at the time, suggested they visit Trump Tower during a walk.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Calhoun Ranch, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024

"[We] went up the elevator and moments later Trump was greeting us and he pulled me into him and started groping me. He put his hands all over my breasts, my waist, my butt, and I froze," said Williams in a clip from the call posted in The Guardian article. Trump's niece Mary L. Trump and several other users posted the video on X.

PerThe Guardian, Williams said she was "deeply confused" about what was happening and believed she saw Epstein and Trump smiling at each other after the alleged groping.

According to the outlet, Williams said on the Zoom call that after they left Trump Tower, Epstein "berated" her and allegedly asked, "Why did you do that?"

Bill Pugliano/Getty Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks at the Detroit Economic Club on October 10, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan

Later that same year, Trump allegedly sent her a postcard that showed an aerial view of Mar-a-Lago with the handwritten message, "Stacey – Your home away from home. Love Donald." The Guardian included a photo of the postcard.

Williiams' allegations were denied by Trump’s campaign in a statement to PEOPLE.

"These accusations, made by a former activist for Barack Obama and announced on a Harris campaign call two weeks before the election, are unequivocally false," their statement read in part.

Trump has been accused of varying degrees of sexual misconduct by at least 26 women, all of which he has denied. In May 2023, a jury found that Trump sexually abused writer E. Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room 27 years ago. He was ordered to pay the former Elle columnist $5 million from that civil trial, and then a further $83 million for defaming her.



Epstein died by suicide at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City in August 2019. His death occurred after he was arrested for allegedly sex-trafficking girls as young as 14.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.

