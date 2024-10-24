Former Model Says Trump Groped Her During Encounter Facilitated By Epstein: Report

Less than two weeks before the presidential election, a former model has gone public with accusations that Donald Trump groped her in a 1993 encounter facilitated by the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Stacey Williams, now 56, shared the incident with the Guardian on Wednesday, saying she felt Trump’s actions were part of a “twisted game” he and Epstein were playing with her.

According to her recollection to the Guardian, Epstein introduced Williams to Trump at a 1992 Christmas party, and it was clear to her that the two men “were really, really good friends and spent a lot of time together.” She said she and Epstein began dating shortly after the party.

A few months later, Epstein asked her to accompany him on a visit to Trump Tower, where Trump sexually assaulted her, she said.

“He pulled me in to him and started groping me,” Williams said of Trump in a video published by The Guardian. “He put his hands all over my breasts, my waist, my butt, and I froze. And I froze because I was so deeply confused about what was happening, because the hands were moving all over me, yet these two men were like, smiling at one another and continuing on in their conversation.”

From left, Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at Mar-a-Lago in 2000. Davidoff Studios Photography via Getty Images

Williams felt as if the incident was planned by Trump and Epstein, who killed himself in prison in 2019 as he awaited trial on federal charges of alleged sex trafficking of minors.

Later, Williams said, Epstein “berated” her over the groping.

“I felt shame and disgust and as we went our separate ways, I felt this sensation of revisiting it, while the hands were all over me,” she said. “And I had this horrible pit in my stomach that it was somehow orchestrated. I felt like a piece of meat.”

Trump later sent her a postcard featuring an aerial view of Mar-a-Lago and a message reading, “Stacey – Your home away from home. Love Donald.” The Guardian published images of the postcard, which includes handwriting resembling Trump’s, apparently written in his usual heavy black marker.

A spokesperson for Trump’s campaign denied Williams’ accusations, calling her a “former activist for Barack Obama.”

“It’s obvious this fake story was contrived by the Harris campaign,” Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.

Williams also shared her experience with Trump on a call Monday organized by the group Survivors4Harris, which featured actor Ashley Judd and lawyer Anita Hill.

More than two dozen women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct. Last year, a jury found him liable for sexually assaulting the writer E. Jean Carroll in a department store dressing room in the 1990s and ordered Trump to pay her $5 million in damages.

Need help? Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.

