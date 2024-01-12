Former Monkton library property to be listed for sale by municipality

NORTH PERTH – Since the Monkton Library moved to the Elma-Logan Recreation Complex, council asked staff to consider the sale of the former site in May 2022. At the Jan. 8 council meeting council voted to list the property for sale.

According to the report from North Perth’s Manager of Facilities, Jeff Newell, the former Monkton library, at 218 Winstanley St., originally served as the Monkton Post Office.

It was purchased by Elma Township in 1989 and repurposed as a library. The new library located at the site of the Elma-Logan Recreation Complex has replaced the need for the original library.

“Revenue is anticipated for the sale of the property but given the current real estate environment, the actual sale price is variable,” Newell explained. “The estimated value is $135,000.”

The staff report further stated that this property has a Hamlet Village Commercial (HVC) designation, and there is a well located on this property which is shared with an abutting property under a registered agreement.

“Staff are reluctant to change the zoning of this property to a residential use,” Newell told council. “Marketing it as such may mislead a potential purchaser to assume that they could easily obtain building and septic permits based on the municipal initiated rezoning to a residential permitted use.”

Newell recommended the property be deemed surplus and listed for sale with a realtor with the existing zoning designation.

Council agreed without questioning.

Kelsey Bent, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Listowel Banner