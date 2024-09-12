Former MTV VJ Carson Daly Brings His Look-Alike Son Jackson, 15, to the VMAs — See Their Matching Suits!

Carson shares his son Jackson and three daughters with his wife Siri Pinter

Mike Coppola/Getty Carson Daly and Jackson Daly attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on Sept. 11, 2024

Carson Daly is enjoying some father-son bonding time at the VMAs!

The 51-year-old former MTV VJ posed for snaps with his son Jackson, 15, on the awards show's red carpet at the UBS Arena on Wednesday, Sept. 11. The lookalike duo stepped out — both in suits — as they smiled for photos. The proud dad could be seen holding his son's shoulder in some shots.

While Daly wore a button-up underneath his dark suit jacket, Jackson opted for some stylish stripes on his blue blazer, paired with a black t-shirt and a silver necklace.

Daly shares his son with wife Siri, 43. They're also parents to daughters Etta, 11, London, 9, and Goldie, 4.

Noam Galai/Getty Jackson Daly and Carson Daly attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on Sept. 11, 2024

This isn't the first time the pair have stopped fans in their tracks with their resemblance. Back in July, the duo stepped out for the Open Championship in Scotland, where Jackson posed with his dad at the NBC Sports anchor desk in a photo later shared to Daly's Instagram.



"Never made it to St. Andrews in Scotland with pops, but being here this week w my son for #TheOpen 150th anniversary is beyond bucket list material! Hard to put into words how special it is to take in the golf history, the town, the venue & the fans who all took the same pilgrimage," Daly captioned the shots.

Daly previously spoke with PEOPLE at Today's eclipse viewing at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, when he detailed the then-latest milestone in his son's life: Learning to drive a car.

"My teenager is 15. He's starting to drive, so that's been kind of crazy," Daly said at the time. "I have a pickup truck, so he drives my truck. It's going great. He's a really good driver."

"We're just [doing] little stuff right now," he added. "He's got some time. Because in New York you don't get your license [until] you're 17, which is crazy to me. But 17."

Of course, Daly is MTV royalty and no stranger to the VMAs after serving as the man behind the microphone on MTV's TRL. Now, however, he and his son will be watching as this year's star-studded VMAs is set to feature appearances from Sabrina Carpenter, Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, Lenny Kravitz, Shawn Mendes, Halsey, LL Cool J, and Eminem. Katy Perry will also be on hand to accept the Video Vanguard Award this year.

The 2024 MTV VMAs air on Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. ET/ PT live from the UBS Arena in New York.



