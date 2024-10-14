Former navy officer among new council apprentices

Lee Beeching was a mining clearance diving officer with the Royal Navy [BBC]

A man who served in the Royal Navy for 40 years is among a group of new apprentices learning specialist skills to maintain council houses in Leicester.

The group will train in carpentry, joinery, gas engineering, property maintenance and electrical installation as part of the Leicester City Council scheme.

They will combine work with college learning and will have the opportunity to start a job with the authority when qualified.

Lee Beeching, a former mining clearance diving officer, said it was "never too late to learn".

Evie Harris, right, said more women were looking for construction work [BBC]

"As you get older, you realise that there are things you want to complete," the 59-year-old from Leicester added.

"The career change is about giving back to the community. It's all about teamwork, having an identity and serving your country.

"There's a lot of similarities. I feel like I'm doing something worthwhile."

Evie Harris, 18 and from Leicester, is also taking part in the apprenticeship and is keen to see more women working in construction.

“The welcome has been brilliant," she said.

"I want to do a job which I’m interested in, and I want to grow and continue to learn."

Nilesh Rudha, who oversees the authority's apprenticeship team, added: "These apprentices serve our future workforce.

"We want to make sure we represent the diversity of the city and its people.

"We aim to target under-represented groups."

