Former Navy Seal, firefighter dies in Ukraine

Jennifer Henson, a local mail delivery worker, is concerned as the Canada Post strike reaches the two-week mark.Henson, a rural-suburban Canada Post mail carrier who lives in Calgary, delivers mail in Bragg Creek, Alta., a hamlet west of the city, and along Highway 8. She's been with Canada Post for 16 years.Things are getting tough after two weeks on the picket line, she said."It's getting a bit daunting, it's getting a bit scary. Obviously, we're not making a paycheck — and in today's economy,