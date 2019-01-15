Fox is bringing former NBC Sports ad sales chief Seth Winter aboard in a similar role. Winter will work under Marianne Gambelli, who will serve as president of ad sales for Fox following the sale of 21st Century Fox’s film and TV assets to Disney, which is expected to be finalized in the early part of this year. Last week, the company filed its new name with the SEC, and will simply be Fox Corporation (so no more “New Fox”). Winter was the head of ad sales for NBC Sports from 2006 until he stepped down in 2016, which included leading advertising efforts for multiple Olympics and Super Bowls. Under Winter’s leadership, NBC Sports Group posted record-high sales for the 2012 London Games, Super Bowl XLVI, 2014 Sochi Games, Super Bowl XLIX and the 2016 Rio Games. Also Read: 'New Fox' Ups Mike Biard to Ops President, Steve Tomsic to CFO and Eric Shanks to Fox Sports CEO Winter comes to Fox as the network is banking a lot of its post-Disney sale life on live sports, having just completed its first season of “Thursday Night Football” and is readying for the premiere of WWE’s “Smackdown Live” franchise later this year. The network will also broadcast Super Bowl LIV in February 2020. The network has also added PBA Bowling rights and expanded its relationship with the New York Racing Association. Variety first reported the news. Read original story Former NBC Sports Exec Seth Winter to Head up Sports Ad Sales for New Fox At TheWrap

Variety first reported the news.

