Former NC governor: I’m not optimistic about Harris or Trump | Opinion

From a 30-year career in Republican politics — precinct chairman, county commissioner, congressman, governor — my strong disappointment with both 2024 conventions was they ignored moderate, non-affiliated voters as if they didn’t exist.

I’m not exactly moderate, but I’m getting there fast without having to change my views.

Jim Martin

Republicans put on a rousing convention for their MAGA base. Period. Nominee Donald Trump scorned moderates by choosing Sen. JD Vance of Ohio as his running mate. Isolationist bluster reassured MAGA. Personal faith was stroked. Less so was any restrictive code on abortion, for that’s working against Republicans this time.

Going forward, Trump’s advantage on border policy will be swamped by floods of TV ads blasting him for sabotaging the Senate immigration compromise.

As for the Democratic National Convention, it was good to see enthusiastic Democrats rediscover faith, family, freedom and flag. But that awakening didn’t extend to fiscal fundamentals. Instead, they cheered foolhardy price controls on food and numerous, generous gratuities — free down payments for first-time homebuyers, free health care for all, college loan forgiveness, subsidized electric cars and other unaffordable fantasies.

So, why don’t I support Trump? Because I cannot disregard his infamous role inciting insurrection Jan. 6, 2021. The most damaging testimony to the congressional investigating committee came not from Democrats, but from his own White House staff of die-hard Republicans. Closing the border won’t erase Trump’s heresy.

Then, why don’t I support Vice President Kamala Harris? At first, her campaign hinted she no longer championed Medicare for all, defunding police, or banning fracking for oil. After she sailed into the nomination without a single delegate ever won in any state primary, such deceptions became unnecessary. Her campaign stopped pretending.

I expect she, too, will move quickly to solve the contentious border issue. But adding an easy path to citizenship could be a “bridge too far.” And can she claim credit for President Joe Biden’s successes without sharing blame for his immigration, inflation and Afghanistan debacles?

Then there’s the enigma of her affable running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. His reputation (other than being a fine coach) is blurred by claims that he has misrepresented himself.

If I seem less than optimistic, it’s because I am. Republicans showed little optimism after getting outsmarted by Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 race. Democrats’ rhetoric promised an optimistic future, but it’s based on generous commitments that debt-strapped America cannot afford.

Our $35 trillion federal debt, plus another trillion or two every year, is a self-inflicted weakness. It limits how we can afford another pandemic, any serious effort to displace carbon fuels, or another terrorist assault. Another major crisis with limited ability to borrow will require monetizing the deficit with conjured cash and credit, causing steeper inflation.

With seven weeks until early voting begins in North Carolina on Oct. 17, will either campaign truly commit to enough fiscal restraint to keep our sinking ship of state afloat?

Maybe populist pandering will dissipate after the winner is inaugurated. It’s a thin hope. Senate filibusters may not fit the democratic ideal, but are among the few defenses left to protect America from the partisan excesses of the next administration, whoever wins. Constitutional separation of powers is another.

Irish poet William Butler Yeats famously wrote in 1919, “Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold....” He added, “The best lack all conviction, while the worst are full of passionate intensity.” Sound familiar?

Whatever productive days I have left after the election will be offered to help organize a third party from the 35% plurality of centrists, pragmatists, moderates and problem solvers out there. It will be built up from the grassroots, not top down.

Scoff, if you like, but we can’t just quit. Hoping the major parties will become less radical depends on non-affiliated voters swarming back to moderate the party they left. It won’t happen.

Neither party wants you.

Jim Martin, a Republican, was N.C. governor from 1985-93. He is a regular contributor to our pages.