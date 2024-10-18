Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler arrested for DUI and gun possession in Tennessee

Former quarterback of the Chicago Bears, Jay Cutler, looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on December 04, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler was arrested on charges of DUI and gun possession Thursday in Franklin, Tennessee, according to arrest records.

According to booking records from the Williamson County Jail, Cutler was charged with one count of driving under the influence, one count of failure to exercise due care, violation of implied consent law and possession of a handgun while under the influence.

Cutler, 41, spent most of his career playing for the Chicago Bears, though he also played a few seasons with the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins. He retired from the NFL in 2017 and took a job in sports broadcasting.

Cutler also had ties to reality TV through his marriage to ex-wife Kristin Cavallari of "The Hills" fame, with whom he had three children before divorcing in 2022.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jay Cutler arrested for DUI and gun possession in Tennessee