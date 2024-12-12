Former NI fire chief jailed for indecent assaults

[NIFRS]

Northern Ireland's former chief fire officer Gary Thompson has been jailed for eight months after admitting two counts of indecent assault.

Thompson, 56, of Rogan Wood in Newtownabbey was sentenced at Belfast Crown Court.

A judge said the victim, Nikella Holmes, had shown "courage and persistence" throughout the legal process and had been "exploited and subjected to serious offending".

The court was told that the offending took place over four months in 2006. At the time, Ms Holmes was 15 years old and he was 38.

Victim

His victim Nikella Holmes told the BBC how Thompson abused her when he was her church youth leader in 2006.

Ms Holmes, from Ballymena in County Antrim, is entitled to lifelong anonymity as a victim of a sexual offence, but has chosen to waive it to tell her story.

Nikella Holmes waived her right to anonymity [BBC]

"People really need to understand that predators can be people we like," she said.

"They can be people we respect. They can be people that we least expect."

Now 33-years-old, she said the indecent assaults would happen in Thompson's car.

Afterwards, she said Thompson would tell her to "repent" for their "joint sin".

"He would text and say that shouldn't have happened, that sin is sin, no matter how big it is and who's done it and we both needed to repent for what we'd done.

"It was always the situation of that happened, but it can't happen again.

"Except it did happen again.

"We did agree not to tell anyone. He said if I went back on that and did tell someone, that he would deny it and people would believe him."

One evening, Ms Holmes said Thompson approached her inside their church building.

She'd come straight from school and was wearing her uniform.

"He would have gone into the office and sent me inappropriate messages, regarding the fact that I was wearing my school uniform and that he found that really attractive.

"He tried to put me on his knee. I was terrified.

"He then put me on the desk. He was standing there touching my legs and I could see other youth members through the glass in the doors to the foyer and I was just terrified.

"I asked him to stop and I had to push him off me, and that night was a real turning point for me.

"I asked him not to talk to me outside of church because I needed it to stop.

"We still saw each other two or three times a week through church activities.

"At that age, having to pretend like none of that had happened, and just go on as normal, it was too much."

'Impacted every part of my life'

Ms Holmes made the decision to report the assaults to police in 2018 after finding out that Gary Thompson was in a senior position in a different church.

She said that decision cost her friendships and her Christian faith.

"It's impacted every part of my life," she said.

"Not everyone was particularly happy with me reporting to police what had happened. I've lost a lot.

"I just don't have a faith at all now."

She said: "Just because I wasn't forced, because there wasn't violence, does not mean I gave consent. It was still abuse."

Ms Holmes said she reported Thompson because of his position in the fire service and in church to "protect other people".

"It's been a very long, very difficult journey and if I had been doing it just for myself I wouldn't have gotten this far."

'A sanctuary for predators'

Ms Holmes said she is "confident" Thompson has other victims.

"In hindsight I can see the grooming started the moment I met him, and I don't believe someone does that once off so yes, I believe he has more victims," she said.

Ms Holmes legal case has been plagued with delays and it's taken six years to see Thompson sentenced.

"When he admitted to the abuse it was just such a relief that I was vindicated and that I was now legally classed as his victim," she said.

Ms Holmes said she hoped sharing her story would help churches be more open about the issue of sexual abuse.

"Churches can be a sanctuary for a lot of people but it also becomes a sanctuary for predators," she said.

"It allows people to use forgiveness and grace to prey on people and abuse them and I believe that's exactly what Gary Thompson did."

'It is abuse'

"If this is happening to you, it is abuse," she said.

"If someone so much older than you is taking advantage of you and you have to keep that secret, if you're not able to tell anyone, something is not right.

"If coming forward is something you want to do, please do it.

"If I had understood at the time that Gary Thompson was a predator, that a predator can look like that, that I could have feelings for them, that that's what they could be, the chances are that wouldn't have happened.

"We're very good at stranger danger, we're not so good about having the conversations about people close to us and what that can look like."

Gary Thompson was Chief Fire and Rescue Officer in 2016, and was suspended in 2018. He retired in 2020.

The BBC asked NIFRS about its handling of Thompson's suspension and subsequent retirement.

In response, NIFRS said: "Gary Thompson, former Chief Fire & Rescue Officer, retired on 14 January 2020. He was placed on precautionary suspension on 10 December 2018 while a PSNI investigation was ongoing.

"We do not comment on individual employee or former employee matters."

If you have been affected by the issues raised in this story you can visit the BBC Action Line for support.