Former No. 1 MLB draft pick Matt Bush arrested for DWI after crash in Texas

Matt Bush, a former No. 1 pick in the MLB draft who played six seasons in the majors, was arrested in Texas on Friday and charged with driving while intoxicated, evading arrest and accident involving injury.

On Friday in Arlington, Texas, Bush allegedly fled a police officer who tried to pull him over for erratic driving and soon afterward, the 38-year-old was involved in a four-car crash, police said. Authorities allege Bush ran a red light just prior to the accident and hit a truck and he collided with two other vehicles stopped at a traffic light. There were no reported life-threatening injuries to anyone involved in the crash.

Bush left the scene on foot and was chased down and detained by witnesses, authorities said, and he declined to take a field sobriety test. A warrant was obtained for a blood sample while Bush was taken to a hospital for evaluation. After he was cleared by medical staff, Bush was taken to Arlington City Jail on the three charges.

He was transferred to Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth, where he remains as of Monday night, according to online jail records. He is being held on $35,000 bond.

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Matt Bush in action during a game in 2022 against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field.

A high school star in San Diego, Bush was selected first overall in the 2004 MLB draft by the Padres, but he was suspended before he played his first game after a fight in an Arizona bar. He struggled in the first few years of playing shortstop in the minor leagues and San Diego converted him into a pitcher, but the team designated him for assignment after he allegedly assaulted two high school lacrosse players. He ended up being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays, but the team released him months later following an alleged assault against a woman.

In December 2012, Bush was sentenced to 52 months in prison after being charged on three felony counts for crashing into a 72-year-old motorcyclist while drunk and leaving the scene of the accident. The victim, who suffered a collapsed lung and eight broken vertebrae, survived.

After he was released from prison in 2015, the Texas Rangers signed him and he made his major league debut in 2016 at age 30. He played three seasons for Texas before arm injuries halted his career, and he returned for the Rangers in 2021. In 2022, he was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers and after the team designated him for assignment in 2023, he signed with the Rangers again. He made the playoff roster and despite never pitching during the postseason, he received a World Series ring after Texas beat the Arizona Diamondbacks.

In six seasons, Bush had a 12-11 record with a 3.75 ERA.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Matt Bush, 2004 MLB No. 1 pick, arrested for DWI after crash in Texas