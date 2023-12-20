Former NOPD chief hired by DA's office to help fight crime

CBC

As a police search for a youth from eastern P.E.I. continued Tuesday, the RCMP asked Islanders to be skeptical of rumours about the case spreading on social media.Tyson Blair MacDonald, 17, was reported missing late last week from the rural community of Caledonia, in Kings County.On Monday, police said they were treating his disappearance as a criminal matter. Officers have released few details about the investigation, saying they can't comment on what the crime might be or if they're looking at