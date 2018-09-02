Former northerner hoping to sail to victory in Scotland

A young man with roots in Yellowknife is competing in a unique sailing competition in Scotland this week.

Josh Cook, 19, is representing Canada, along with David Brown and Brian Arthur, at the Blind Match Racing World Championships in Rhu, Helensburgh.

There, the trio will race against blind and partially sighted sailors from Great Britain, the United States and Australia on Sonar keelboats around a marked course from Sept. 1 to 7.

"I'm very nervous but I'm so excited to be able to represent my country this way, like there's nothing I could've asked for more," Cook said.

Cook has Stargardt's disease, an inherited disorder of the retina that causes the slow loss of central vision, something that he said he's grown to adapt to.

"The past three years I've lost a lot of my central vision, so if I look directly at people I cannot see them, it's just like almost like a white blur directly in front of me," he said.

'You have to be very, very aware of your surroundings'

Cook explained that visually impaired sailors rely on the sound of buoys and the wind, as well as communication with their teammates.

"You have to be very, very aware of your surroundings like you have to listen to everything." he said.

If you mishear a buoy, Cook said, "it could cost you the race, so you have to be very aware of like what you're hearing. Are you sure this is how far you think it is? So it can be very complex at some times."

Cook is responsible for trimming the mainsheet, or adjusting the rope that controls the mainsail, while Brown is the skipper or captain and Arthur is responsible for trimming the jib or adjusting the foremast sail.

Cook said he began sailing in Ontario with his father, who currently lives in Yellowknife and is travelling with the team to the competition. But he attributes Brown — who's a veteran sailor and won silver at the world match racing championships in Sheboygan, Wisconsin in 2016 — with showing him the ropes.

Cook said he loves everything about the sport.

"When we're like just zipping through the water and we're just flying ... it brings me like a lot of happiness and it just feels like I belong out there," he said.

"It feels like I've been sailing for a very long time and I just have a very strong passion for it."

'I like the challenge'

While Cook's vision is impaired, it hasn't stifled his adventurous spirit.

"I've had people say like my visual impairment can sometimes slow me down ... I'm like it might slow me down but I just have to work harder and I like the challenge," he said.

Apart from sailing, Cook also likes travelling, wrestling and cycling. He also played paintball competitively for several years.

"When I put my mind to it, I'm going to get it done," he said.

This fall, Cook is heading to Algonquin College in Ottawa to study culinary management. He said Chef Cook "just has a ring to it" and his dream is to live somewhere tropical and open a restaurant with his dad.

"I would love to see the world, like absolutely. I would love just to travel everywhere, just do everything, try everything."

With files from Loren McGinnis