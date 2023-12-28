Former Oakdale wrestling coach accused of assaulting minor pleads not guilty

A former Oakdale High School wrestling coach accused of misdemeanor battery against a minor pleaded not guilty during his arraignment hearing Thursday.

Trent Noon, 31, is a former Oakdale High wrestling standout and coach for the Oakdale Wrestling Club.

Noon stood before Judge Maria Elena Ramos Ratliff to deliver his plea at the downtown Modesto courthouse. Noon was accompanied by his attorney, Percy Martinez.

The alleged incident took place May 11 when wrestlers were playing basketball as part of a team-bonding exercise in the school’s gym, according to statements provided to Oakdale police.

There are varying accounts of what happened. However, a common thread among them is that at some point, a basketball thrown by Oakdale sophomore Brodie Johnson hit Trent, who responded by physically engaging with Johnson.

Johnson’s statement is that he shot a basketball that hit Noon’s head as he was looking at his cell phone. He said he apologized but Noon advanced toward him, punched him in the jaw and pushed him to the floor.

Witnesses’ accounts, presented in a June police report with their names blacked out, are conflicting. One witness reported that Johnson shot the ball at Noon and that, in response, Noon “walked over” and “hugged” him before he fell to the ground.

A coach reported that Johnson threw the basketball in an attempt to knock Noon’s phone from his hand. The coach also described Noon’s physical contact as a “hug.”

“Noon then walked up to (Johnson) and put his arms around him,” the witness reportedly said. “It appeared to be a hug-like motion. He told me he believed Noon’s intent was not to hurt (Johnson) ... . He believed (Johnson) then on his own fell to the ground. He said there was no punching or pushing … .”

Another witness reported he saw Johnson attempt to make a shot at the basket but miss. This witness said Johnson tried to walk away but Noon cut him off, hit Johnson with his forearm and put him in a headlock before placing him on the ground.

One of Noon’s attorneys disputed the allegations that his client’s actions could be considered an assault and said Johnson, not Noon, was the aggressor. Noon is being represented by Stockton-based Dyer Law Firm.

Johnson waited until May 19 to tell his mother, who in turn asked Oakdale High’s school resource officer to file charges. A claim was sent to the district alleging that it failed to adequately supervise Noon and failed to stop bullying toward her son after he reported the incident. A claim can be the first step before a lawsuit is filed.

The district denied Noon was a coach, saying he was just a volunteer during the wrestling season. It also stated the incident happened after wrestling season was over, under the auspices of the school’s wrestling club, which uses Oakdale High’s facilities.

The wrestling team’s head coach, Steve Strange, said that Noon left the team on his own and that other coaches wanted him to stay. He also denied allegations that he told Johnson that Strange “worked 13 years to climb the ladder and there was no way that he or (Noon) were going to get fired.”

Noon and Martinez declined to comment after the arraignment hearing Thursday.