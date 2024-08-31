Former Oasis drummer Tony McCarroll speaks out on reunion tour

Tony McCarroll, the former Oasis drummer who sued the Gallagher brothers after he was sacked from the band in 1995, has spoken out about the band’s reunion tour for the first time.

In a new interview, the drummer, who is often dubbed the “forgotten man of Oasis”, spoke about Noel and Liam Gallagher’s reunion tour, which will see the band perform a run of 14 shows in the UK and Ireland next summer for the first time since they broke up 2009.

McCarroll said he is not bitter about not being invited back for the reunion tour – or missing out on making a large fortune from it.

“I’m happy for Noel and Liam. Really happy for them,” he told MailOnline. “And I’m dead happy for the fans more than anything and for those generations who haven’t seen Oasis.”

McCarroll’s time with the band began in the late Eighties, when the band was performing under the moniker “The Rain” and Noel Gallagher hadn’t yet joined the band.

After they formed Oasis with Noel, the Manchester-born McCarroll continued as their drummer, performing on their first two albums, 1994’s Definitely Maybe and 1995’s What’s The Story (Morning Glory?).

Tensions between McCarroll and Noel started to boil over as they repeatedly got into arguments, and Noel felt that the drummer wasn’t good enough to play new material.

McCarroll celebrates his out-of-court settlement in 1999 (PA)

In 1995, McCarroll was asked to leave and was replaced by Alan White, who continued with the band until 2004.

McCarroll then filed a lawsuit against Oasis, alleging that he was “unlawfully expelled from the partnership” and was therefore owed royalties of £18 m, as part of his five-album deal with Creation.

McCarroll eventually accepted an out-of-court settlement of £600,000 in March 1999 as well as giving up all claims for future royalties.

McCarroll revealed that his former bandmates had not yet been in touch with him about the reunion tour, telling the publication: “They haven’t reached out yet and to be honest I’m not holding my breath.”

“Would I consider being involved? I don’t know. At the end of the day I’m not the only ex-member left behind, so I’ll just crack on.”

“I haven’t made up my mind if I’m going to watch them play next year either. I was at their last ever gig in the UK at the V Festival. It’s weird and ironic that I was there at the first and last gig.”

“I think we all knew it was going to happen and it had to happen.”

“Whether it’s been a blag for 15 years I haven’t got a clue. They’re brothers at the end of the day – maybe their mum Peggy clashed their heads together and said ‘sort it out’.”

McCarroll said he wasn’t shocked when the band announced their comeback tour, and claimed he had predicted they would time it to coincide with the 30th anniversary of the Definitely Maybe album.

Oasis are to reform for 14 performances (PA Archive)

Speaking to The Guardian in 1999 after his departure from the band, McCarroll said of his relationship with Noel: “I don’t have a bad thing to say about Noel Gallagher. He’s an a******* though.”

“We were in it together. I worked my b*****ks off to set up the group. I was a member of a super-group one day and unemployed the next. I was trying to work out how.”

However, McCarroll said he isn’t angry anymore, and that he would like to meet up with Noel again.

He said: “I last saw Liam just before Christmas and it was all hugs and kisses with him. We’re not on the phone to each other but the relationship is amicable, we’re all good.”

“I’ve not spoken to Noel in a while, but I’d love to see all of them again. It would be lovely if something nice happened, but I don’t expect anything. If it does, then great, nice ending to it all.”

In Supersonic, a 2016 documentary on the band, soundman Mark Coyle talked about how McCarroll had a hard time on the Definitely Maybe tour as tensions between the drummer and Gallagher continued to boil over.

“You’d have to feel for the boy. I’ll put my hand up with the rest of the band and say I gave him a terrible time as well,” he said.