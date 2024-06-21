Former officers, victim’s family question actions by high-ranking Williams PD lieutenant

It was a crisp fall day in Williams, a small city near Flagstaff, when police arrested a man named Brian Lopez for allegedly stealing a can of beer from a local gas station. “I heard a noise that I’ve never heard before. The sound I heard was his cranium, his skull hitting the sidewalk,” said former Williams police officer Nicole White as she described what happened to the man. White made the arrest in the middle of the afternoon on Oct. 20, 2022, not far from Historic Route 66 in downtown Williams, according to police records.