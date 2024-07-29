Former Olympic athlete becomes second candidate to lead Scottish Tories

A former Olympian has become the second candidate to confirm he is standing in the forthcoming Scottish Tory leadership contest.

Brian Whittle, a South Scotland MSP and former Olympic runner, said he could harness Team GB’s resilience at the Paris Games to rebuild the party after a dismal general election.

He noted the Tories were the only party in Holyrood never to be in devolved government and argued: “We can do better than that.”

Writing in The Scotsman, he said the leadership contest was “when we decide how we pick ourselves up and prepare for the next race” but he would not offer “quick fixes” for the party’s problems.

Brian Whittle said he would not offer 'quick fixes' to solve the Scottish Conservatives' problems - SST / Alamy Stock Photo

He became only the second candidate to confirm he was standing to replace Douglas Ross as Scottish Tory leader, following Russell Findlay, the shadow justice secretary and early front-runner.

However, more MSPs are expected to put their names forward after the party’s management board decides the contest’s timetable and rules on Wednesday.

Mr Whittle, who grew up in Troon, competed for Team GB at the 1988 Seoul Olympics and the 1990 Auckland Commonwealth Games.

He won gold medals in the 4x400m relay at both the 1986 and 1994 European athletics championships and coaches young athletes.

From left, Roger Black, Du'aine Ladejo, Brian Whittle and David McKenzie after their win in 1994 - Gray Mortimore/Getty Images Europe

After becoming involved in politics during the 2014 independence referendum, he was elected as an MSP two years later. He has since held a series of roles but is not part of Mr Ross’s shadow cabinet.

Earlier this month, he wrote in The Telegraph that the Scottish Tories risked becoming “irrelevant” if they refused to overhaul themselves in the wake of the general election.

He also warned that the party’s election message over the past decade that Scots should vote Tory to stop independence and a “dominant SNP” had “played out”.

Announcing his candidacy, he said: “Losing hurts, every single time. It doesn’t matter whether it’s in politics, in business, in sport, or in any other competition.

“For me, though, it’s not the losses that matter – it’s how I respond to them. One of the most valuable things I learnt in sport is resilience – that drive to brush yourself off, pick yourself up and start thinking about how to beat whoever beat you.

The former runner said his experiences in the sporting world would come in useful as a potential party leader - Ken Jack

“That’s the moment we’re in as Scottish Conservatives. This leadership is when we decide how we pick ourselves up and prepare for the next race. It is my intention to stand in the leadership contest.”

He said the party had “never been a serious contender” for power in the 25 years of devolution and that it needed “to be more proactive”. The MSP added: “It is not enough to respond to events. We must shape them.”

Mr Whittle said the Scottish Tories had to be willing to “tell hard truths”, adding: “A party that tries to be all things to all people will most likely end up being nothing to anyone.

“I’m not going to offer platitudes or quick fixes because that’s not what we need,” he added. He said his candidacy had three “core principles”: education, enterprise and empowering people.