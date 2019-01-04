Former Panther soccer standout new UPEI women's coach

One of UPEI's all-time best soccer players is returning to the school as coach of the women's soccer team.

Glen Miller, who came to UPEI from Quebec in 1994, is a former Canadian university most valuable player and is a member of UPEI's Sports Hall of Fame.

Since graduating from UPEI, Miller has coached the Colonel Gray High School girl's team, premier teams in Winsloe-Charlottetown as well as provincial and Canada Games teams.

CBC Island Morning More

He took over as the UPEI coach on Jan. 2.

"Anyone who's played varsity sports knows that it's such an incredible journey that to get an opportunity just to be part of the thing again is a complete honour," he said in an interview on CBC Radio's Island Morning.

"So I'm looking forward to going on this ride again."

Miller's parents are from P.E.I. and he has remained on the Island since the 1990s. He'll continue to work at Service Canada while he coaches the Panthers.

Starting his coaching duties in January will allow him to help recruit players and get to know the team, he said.

"I get to work with the kids over the wintertime too so that's going to be really good, get to know them, see what makes them tick."

More P.E.I. news