Former Planet Fitness worker accused of sexually assaulting teen at gym

CBC

Butter worth $800 was taken from two Guelph stores on Monday afternoon, police say.At approximately 3:30 p.m., a man entered a store near Gordon Street and Clair Road in Guelph's south end and left with two cases of butter. Police say the two cases were worth about $500.About an hour later, a man walked into a store at Kortright Road W. and Edinburgh Road S., approximately four kilometres away, and "filled two bags with butter valued at $300 and fled the store," police said.The man had a beard a