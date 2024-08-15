Former Planet Fitness worker accused of sexually assaulting teen at gym
A now-fired worker at Planet Fitness in Pewaukee is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl at the gym.
A now-fired worker at Planet Fitness in Pewaukee is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl at the gym.
Miranda Sipp's mother and stepfather allegedly failed to seek proper medical assistance for their cheerleader daughter
DETROIT (AP) — A teenager on a field trip to see a Detroit court ended up in jail clothes and handcuffs because a judge said he didn't like her attitude.
Jade Blue McCrossen-Nethercott contacted police in 2017 after waking up and feeling that she had been raped while she slept.
Sophia Rosing, 23, pleaded guilty to four counts of fourth-degree assault as well as one count of disorderly conduct and public intoxication
The woman was arrested on multiple charges, according to police.
Chiefs player Chris Jones has offered to cover $1.5 million worth of chicken wings in order to free the former food service employee who stole them.
It is the second courtroom attack involving the case in several months
Butter worth $800 was taken from two Guelph stores on Monday afternoon, police say.At approximately 3:30 p.m., a man entered a store near Gordon Street and Clair Road in Guelph's south end and left with two cases of butter. Police say the two cases were worth about $500.About an hour later, a man walked into a store at Kortright Road W. and Edinburgh Road S., approximately four kilometres away, and "filled two bags with butter valued at $300 and fled the store," police said.The man had a beard a
"It absolutely baffles me that the government is pretending like they don't know why we're not having kids because, frankly, it is glaringly obvious."
New Zealand is set to extradite internet mogul Kim Dotcom to the United States after the country’s justice minister gave the green light on Thursday.
Joshua Hunsucker was free on $1.5 million bond when authorities say he poisoned his 10-year-old, who recovered, using the same chemical with which authorities allege he killed his wife in 2018.
A Russian-American woman has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for treason by a Russian court after she made a donation of just over $50 to a US-based charity supporting Ukraine.
The jury deliberated for less than an hour before reaching a guilty verdict in the Biloxi murder trial of a Thailand native.
A white Florida woman told investigators she fired a shot through her door at a Black neighbor because she panicked as the other woman pounded heavily on her door and threatened her amid an ongoing dispute over the neighbor's children, according to a video statement played in court Wednesday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Five people including his personal assistant and two doctors have been charged in connection with Matthew Perry's death in what prosecutors called a “broad underground criminal network” dedicated to getting the “Friends” star the powerful surgical anesthetic that killed him.
A 50-year-old Paris, Ont., man has been arrested after a province-wide warrant was issued as part of an investigation after a woman was assaulted in Wellesley Township on Tuesday. Police say a man armed with a knife arrived at a property near Hessen Strasse and Greenwood Road around 11:30 a.m. and attempted to force a woman into a vehicle.Police said bystanders intervened, which allowed the woman to escape."The female managed to escape and the male fled in a vehicle. The vehicle was later recove
An Ohio police officer has made his initial court appearance after being charged in the fatal shooting of Ta’Kiya Young. The pregnant Black mother was killed after being accused of shoplifting last August. (AP Video: Patrick Aftoora Orsagos)
David Saynor is the latest person to be jailed as part of the National Crime Agency’s huge investigation into child sexual exploitation in Rotherham.
After more than a year, Joan Underwood got sick of walking past a large, leaking split in the ceiling of her apartment building's hallway. Some days, she saw dark, murky water in a bucket placed below the hole, as brown stains extended from the cracked plaster and water damage dappled the carpet below.At one point, a pole appeared to be holding up the ceiling. She worried it would cave in, and decided to seek help from Nova Scotia's tenancy board."Something's got to be done, because right now no
A judge barred an indicted, election-denying lawyer from being involved in one of Dominion Voting Systems’ 2020 election defamation cases after she publicly leaked the company’s internal emails.