Former Planned Parenthood President Cecile Richards speaks on women's rights at DNC

Co-Founder of Supermajority and former President of Planned Parenthood Cecile Richards took the stage at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Wednesday, and spoke on nationwide access to reproductive health care in her endorsement of the Harris-Walz ticket.

Richards spoke about the effect of the Dobbs decision, which led to the overturn of Roe v. Wade in 2022 and created a patchwork of access to reproductive health care across the country. She shared the story of a twelve-year-old rape survivor in Mississippi who was forced to carry a pregnancy to term as a result, and start the seventh grade with a newborn baby.

Cecile Richards, president of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, speaks on stage at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards where she receives an award in Manhattan, NY on November 9, 2015.

The Democratic National Committee convention is in Chicago through Thursday, and Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to formally accept the party's nomination tomorrow.

What to know about Cecile Richards

Who is she? Richards is a national leader for women’s rights. Richards was the president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America and Planned Parenthood Action Fund for 12 years, and the co-founder of Supermajority, an organization that encourages women to engage in voting and politics.

What role does she play? Richards previously worked to increase affordable access to reproductive health care and later served as Deputy Chief of Staff to House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi. Now, Richards is a frequent speaker and commentator on politics and progressive issues.

Key quote: "When women are free to make our own decisions about our lives and follow our dreams, we are unstoppable. But when Roe v. Wade was overturned a generation of young people lost that freedom."

When and where is the DNC

The Democratic National Convention will take place from August 19-22 in Chicago, Illinois.

The United Center, home of the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, will be the main venue for the DNC.

Chicago has hosted the Democratic Convention 11 times, most recently in 1996 when the United Center saw President Bill Clinton nominated for a second time.

How to watch and stream the 2024 DNC

The convention will air live on its website, from the United Center in Chicago between 6:15 p.m. and 11 p.m. Eastern (5:15 p.m. to 10 p.m Central) on Monday, and 7 p.m to 11 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Central) the other days.

USA TODAY will provide livestream coverage on YouTube each night of the DNC, Monday through Thursday.

What are the themes for each night of the DNC?

The DNC announced nightly themes for the convention. The title of the convention is "For the People, For Our Future."

Here are the themes for each night:

Monday: "For the People"

Tuesday: "A Bold Vision for America's Future"

Wednesday: "A Fight for our Freedoms"

Thursday: "For our Future"

