Former Poundstretcher store could become new flats

The developers want to transform the derelict site into flats [BBC]

The site of a former Poundstretcher store could soon become flats and retail space under new proposals.

The shop on Bridge Street, Taunton, was demolished in September 2021, having closed its doors for good in August 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic.

Both the site and the riverside footpath on the north bank of the River Tone have been fenced off ever since.

Acorn Homes has now launched a six-week consultation on the future of the site, putting forward proposals to build up to 50 flats on the site along with several commercial units on the ground floor.

The site is regarded as a key development site within Taunton, being earmarked within the Taunton 2040 vision which was published by Somerset West and Taunton Council in early-2021.

L&C Investments put forward plans in April 2023 to redevelop the site into a car park. However, these were officially withdrawn in June 2024.

Under the latest proposals, the vacant Poundstretcher site will be transformed into “a vibrant development of homes and space for start-ups and local businesses”.

The developer believes that the site could support between 45 and 50 one and two-bedroom flats, with space for up to two shops and a café on the ground floor near the river frontage.

Planning director Donna Collier said: “This is an exciting opportunity to breathe new life into a vacant site situated in a highly sustainable location.

“Our ambition is to provide homes and work spaces that meet Taunton’s needs, while supporting local businesses and making this part of the town centre a vibrant, appealing place to live and work.

“As a local business, it’s important to us that any development we’re involved in benefits the community in the long term. This is why we’re seeking people’s input now on our plans for the former Poundstretcher site.”

