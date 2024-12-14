Former Premier League footballer voted president of Georgia
A former Premier League footballer has been appointed president of Georgia amid heightening tensions over the country's relationship with Russia.
A former Premier League footballer has been appointed president of Georgia amid heightening tensions over the country's relationship with Russia.
When the B.C. Lions said they were going to honour their 2000 Grey Cup championship this fall during a halftime ceremony at B.C. Place, Maven Maurer was excited but anxious.Maurer had been a member of the plucky underdog team, the first to ever win the CFL championship after finishing the regular season with a sub-.500 record. The days leading up to the Sept. 13 ceremony were a roller-coaster. Maurer hesitated to buy a plane ticket until the day before the ceremony, unsure if attending the event
The NFL dominates the list of the 50 most valuable sports franchises in the world, with 29 of the 32 teams earning their way onto Forbes' 2024 list.
One Edmonton Oilers defender finds himself as a member of a new team.
Steve Yzerman made a major misstep with this deal.
Crystal Mangum, the woman who accused three Duke lacrosse players of rape, now says she lied about the encounter
It's no shock that De'Vondre Campbell's San Francisco 49ers teammates were extremely unhappy hearing that the linebacker refused to enter Thursday's loss to the Los Angeles Rams. And their words were very harsh. “He’s a professional, he’s been playing for a l
If necessary, the Edmonton Oilers have a defender to fill in for Evan Bouchard.
Tyson said that after the fight he asked his wife, "Why did I do that?"
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers criticized ESPN shows during his appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show." Ryan Clark was the latest to respond to Rodgers on Friday.
Fists were flying in tonight's Edmonton Oilers versus Minnesota Wild game.
This Lightning star had a historic night against the Flames.
MONTREAL — Nick Suzuki walked into the locker room in disbelief, unable to explain his team’s third-period collapse.
Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss said Friday he is being treated for cancer and is recovering from major surgery.
Kyle Tucker is one of the best all-around players in the game.
According to Dan Wiederer, Bears GM Ryan Poles ignored in-house warnings from coaching staff about signing guard Nate Davis.
The crowd at the Grant Thornton Invitational broke out in song before Fowler blew out the candles.
Belichick's frustration with the league and its owners contributed to his pivot towards college football, per ESPN.
Old friends Corey Conners and Brooke Henderson usually have to keep tabs on each other from afar, but this week they'll get to see one another up close.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills canceled practice Thursday amid more than 2 feet of snow and opted to handle team meetings virtually.
The Bruins should take a chance on this Islanders forward.