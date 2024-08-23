Former Pres. Trump holds rally in Glendale
Former President Trump holds a rally in Glendale.
The side-by-side photos show the presidential hopefuls hosting rallies in key battleground states.
The former president live-posted along with his opponent’s speech, then called his favorite networks to rant about it
Donald Trump abruptly ended an interview near the U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona on Thursday, claiming “we’re in danger” in light of how authorities in that state have been unable to find a man who threatened to kill him.NewsNation reporter Ali Bradley, citing “the situation” in southern Arizona, couldn’t get her full question out before Trump cut things short.“Can I tell you something,” he said. “We’re in danger standing here talking, so let’s not talk any longer. No, I know about it, but they d
Fox & Friends had no choice but to correct Donald Trump just seconds after an interview on the show Thursday morning in which he falsely claimed Kamala Harris met with Vladimir Putin just before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The Republican nominee—who also used his time on the air to complain that all Democrats do “is make up lies about me”—claimed President Joe Biden “sent comrade Kamala to see Putin in Russia three days before the attack.” He described the incident as a “little known fact” whic
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland is responding to former President Donald Trump's promise to pardon the rioters convicted in the Jan. 6 insurrection. He also warned people against contemplating future insurrections.
The former president "is watching this convention just as closely as everyone else," the anchor said.
Walz’s mention of Trump’s connection to Project 2025 sent him into a nonsensical tirade
At the Democratic convention, the presidential nominee laid out her vision for the future — and attacked Trump and his allies as "out of their minds."
Kamala Harris, Gretchen Whitmer and Al Sharpton all took turns taking swipes at Trump on the final night of the convention.
The former president slammed Pennsylvania's Josh Shapiro, who spoke at the Democratic National Convention.
Donald Trump says he has more to lose than gain from receiving security briefings during his campaign this time around. The Republican nominee told the Daily Mail he’s refusing to sit down with security agencies this election season because he fears Joe Biden’s team will accuse him of leaking confidential information, but also because he claims to just already be in the know.It’s a break from the norm for a presidential hopeful. Non-incumbent nominees of major parties often begin receiving secur
The Trump campaign responded to Oprah Winfrey’s speech at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday by resurfacing an admiring letter she once wrote to the man she’s now urging voters to reject.In her surprise appearance in Chicago, the billionaire TV star encouraged fellow independents to join her in endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign. “Decency and respect are on the ballot in 2024,” she said to rapturous applause. “And just plain common sense—common sense tells you that Kamala
The former presidential candidate's tearful speech ended on a lighter note, as she poked fun at the Republican VP candidate's "couch controversy"
The Fox News thorn in the president's side looked back on their sparring battles amid the Democratic National Convention.
Russia has devastated Ukraine with glide bombs. But a war expert said it didn't have good enough systems to avoid hitting its own assets in Kursk.
Serial election denier and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is sporting a new, mustache-less look at the Democratic National Convention this week in Chicago—but he’s still spewing the same old election lies while arguing with attendees.Lindell, who has spent the last few years insisting wrongly that widespread voter fraud swung the 2020 presidential election in favor of President Joe Biden, still hasn’t proven so. Yet he continued to bark up that tree in a viral face-to-face meeting with a young Harris
Donald Trump acknowledged that images he posted online depicting Taylor Swift endorsing him for president and several supposedly showing Swifties supporting him were fake. But the ex-president did not seem concerned the pop star will sue him, saying that the AI images “were all made up by other people.” Trump addressed the controversy in an …
I took the liberty of writing a MAGA review of the DNC for Trump: 'Nobody is watching this and the enormous crowds there are TOTALLY FAKE!'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Recent polls show that Republicans are more likely than Democrats to have a favorable opinion of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who suspended his presidential campaign on Friday and gave his support to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.
The Supreme Court ruled by a 5-4 margin to partially approve a request from the Republican National Committee that would make people in Arizona show proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote.Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett however voted against the measure and sided with the liberal justices. Coney Barrett previously broke ranks with her conservative counterparts on the bench when they ruled in favor of Ohio against the EPA regarding its ‘Good Neighbor’ plan to limit air pollutan