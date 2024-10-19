Former President Barack Obama campaigns in Tucson for VP Kamala Harris
Former President Barack Obama delivered a speech in Tucson at a campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris Friday.
"I’d vote for her on this alone."
Following backlash, Baier said the wrong clip of Trump was played during his interview with Kamala Harris.
The watch-maker lists its address as a small office in a rural Wyoming town, the investigation revealed
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Donald Trump's energy level emerged as a flashpoint on Friday as the Republican nominee and Democrat Kamala Harris scrambled across battleground Michigan with Election Day looming.
Former president was asked if 18-year-old son is ‘good with the ladies’ as he rings in first month at New York University
Donald Trump paced his rally stage in silence for nearly 20 minutes Friday night in Detroit after his microphone cut out. It was the second time in a week that one of his events was interrupted — though the last time, on Monday, Trump cut off a town hall and instead played music after multiple people in the audience needed medical attention. This time, Trump appeared to have little control over the matter, standing silently while the screens in the room displayed the messages “Technical Difficulties" and "Complicated Business.”
NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump laced into Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democrats on Thursday in a pointed and at times bitter speech as he headlined the annual Al Smith charity dinner in New York.
“I’m only two months younger than Donald Trump,” Clinton said before firing off his zinger.
Vice President Kamala Harris sat down for an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, but it seemed that every time she spoke more than three words in a row, Bret Baier made an effort to stop her. Co-host Mika Brzezinski said the Fox News veteran was “embarrassing” and “rude.”Morning Joe came prepared with clips of Harris and Baier’s turf battle to back her up. Willie Geist opened with a note before the footage played, claiming: “Bret Baier conducted that interview as if he had something to prove t
Desi Lydic rolls the footage of skeptical undecided voters confronting the former president.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Donald Trump on Thursday blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for helping start that nation's war with Russia, a comment that further suggests Trump is likely to decrease U.S. support for Ukraine if he wins the Nov. 5 election. The Republican former president has frequently criticized Zelenskiy on the campaign trail, repeatedly calling him "the greatest salesman on Earth" for having solicited and received billions of dollars of U.S. military aid since Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbor in 2022. Zelenskiy, however, was not elected until April 2019, more than five years after Russia seized Crimea in its initial 2014 invasion, while its proxy forces took over a large part of eastern Ukraine's Donbas region.
Donald Trump said in a Fox News interview Friday that he thinks the network shouldn’t allow any “negative ads” to run about him until after Election Day.The former president’s astonishingly candid call for the channel to refuse to broadcast messaging that could hurt his chances of returning to the White House came the day after he publicly called out Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott on Truth Social for giving airtime to left-leaning commentators. Sitting on the Fox & Friends curvy couch on Friday, Tru
"I thought it was actually very good until just now," the former president said of another joke that failed to land at the Al Smith charity dinner.
The former president commented on Alabama Sen. Katie Britt's age and physical appearance while recalling a conversation they had about IVF
The former president can't seem to get over Kamala Harris' college job at the fast-food joint.
A series of records now made public offers more insight into what Jack Smith will bring with him to Donald Trump's criminal election subversion trial.
The Fox News anchor described the alleged maneuvering going on before and during his chat with the Democratic presidential nominee.
Vice President Harris taunted hecklers demonstrating Thursday at one of her campaign rallies in Wisconsin, quipping that they should instead be attending a “smaller” rally “down the street.” Harris was interrupted during remarks in La Crosse, Wis., as she spoke about the fight over abortion rights in the upcoming election. The hecklers began shouting as…
Premier Doug Ford's government plans to send rebate cheques to Ontarians as part of its fall economic statement, CBC News has confirmed."The move will be a signature element of the government's fall economic statement," a government source said, which will be released on Oct. 30.The cheques are expected to amount to at least $200 per person.The move was first reported by the Toronto Star and it comes as rumours of an early election continue to swirl. Ford has ruled out an election in 2024 — thou
Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was killed in a gun battle by Israeli troops seemingly unaware they had caught one of the country's biggest foes. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said Sinwar, considered the mastermind of the 7 October attack just over a year ago, had been "eliminated" in southern Gaza on Wednesday. The Israeli military also released drone footage which it said showed the final moments of the Hamas leader before he was killed.