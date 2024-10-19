Former President Barack Obama campaigns in Tucson for VP Kamala Harris

Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Donald Trump on Thursday blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for helping start that nation's war with Russia, a comment that further suggests Trump is likely to decrease U.S. support for Ukraine if he wins the Nov. 5 election. The Republican former president has frequently criticized Zelenskiy on the campaign trail, repeatedly calling him "the greatest salesman on Earth" for having solicited and received billions of dollars of U.S. military aid since Russia's full-scale invasion of its neighbor in 2022. Zelenskiy, however, was not elected until April 2019, more than five years after Russia seized Crimea in its initial 2014 invasion, while its proxy forces took over a large part of eastern Ukraine's Donbas region.