Former President Donald Trump holds rally in Prescott Valley
Former President Donald Trump held a campaign rally Sunday in Prescott Valley.
Former President Donald Trump held a campaign rally Sunday in Prescott Valley.
The former president reportedly lashed out about donors not appreciating him at the dinner, according to 'The New York Times'
Kamala Harris’ campaign has sent a warning to Americans after Donald Trump suggested the U.S. military should be used on citizens who disagreed with him in an interview on Sunday, calling liberals “the enemy from within” and claiming they posed more of a threat than migrants.The vice president’s campaign said on Sunday that Trump’s comments, combined with his past rhetoric about expanding his presidential power, “should alarm every American who cares about their freedom and security.” Fox News’
Former President Trump’s campaign swiped at his opponent, Vice President Harris, and her campaign following the release of her medical report, alleging she has a “much lighter” campaign schedule. Steven Cheung, the Trump campaign’s communications director, claimed in a Saturday statement that the GOP nominee “voluntarily released updates from his personal physician, as well as…
Michael Moore wants President Joe Biden to leave the White House a “hero.” According to the renowned filmmaker, the president ought to take advantage of “full immunity” and pass a “bucket list” of reforms in his last 100 days in office. “With a simple stroke or two of your presidential pen, you can make life better for millions of people in ways you never would’ve dreamed possible,” Moore wrote on his Substack on Saturday.Referencing the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on presidential immunity tha
JD Vance couldn’t muster up a defense of Donald Trump’s repeated mischaracterizations of migrant issues in Aurora, Colorado, on Sunday, so he resorted to a familiar one for a successful author: semantics.This Week host Martha Raddatz questioned Vance about Trump’s Springfield, Ohio-esque assailment of the town and the subsequent pushback by its Republican mayor Mike Coffman. Trump had claimed the city was “conquered” by Venezuelan gangs, while Coffman said Trump’s descriptions “have been grossly
The US presidential race will be decided in the swing states, but three national polls point to trends on the economy and the candidate of "change."
Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is in “excellent health” and “possesses the physical and mental resiliency required to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency,” according to a medical report released Saturday by the White House.The vice president’s physician, Dr. Joshua R. Simmons, wrote in the detailed report that Harris is mildly nearsighted and deals with seasonal allergies and chronic hives, but she is otherwise fit to serve.“Vice President Harris maintains a healthy,
Former President Donald Trump called for a protester at one of his rallies to “go back home to Mommy” to “get the hell knocked out of her,” his latest instance of using violent language when confronted by demonstrators. The protester was ejected from Trump's Saturday evening rally in Coachella, California. Trump continued, imitating the imagined mother: “'Was that you, darling?' And she gets the hell knocked out of her.”
Politico White House reporter Daniel Lippman joins CNN’s Victor Blackwell to discuss why he believes former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric has gotten darker after Trump suggested violence while addressing what appeared to be a heckler during his California rally.
Vem Miller, a Las Vegas resident, was charged with possession of a loaded firearm and high-capacity magazine ahead of Trump's rally Saturday.
I have spoken with three Democratic operatives behind the scenes who all believe the race is slipping away from Vice President Kamala Harris.
West Virginia candidate Jim Justice may almost certainly snag a seat in the U.S. Senate next year. But even the Republican governor's own colleagues say that his attendance at work is less of a guarantee. Nearly a dozen people in West Virginia’s political scene told Politico that Justice is rarely seen at the state capitol building in Charleston, which houses the governor's office.Justice, nicknamed “Big Jim,” is perhaps best known nationally as the guy who spoke to the Republican National Conve
Meghan McCain, the daughter of late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), pushed back against Vice President Harris’s mention of her father at a rally earlier this week, claiming Democrats are trying to “reinvent history.” “Now, I know democrats want to reinvent history and turn my Dad into any illusion you guys need him to be depending…
Mike Davis, a potential attorney general pick by Donald Trump, has outlined extreme policy positions, though it's hard to tell if some of them are jokes.
The California Coastal Commission denied a request to allow SpaceX to increase the number of launches at Vandenberg Space Force Base to 50 a year.
A local newspaper in Missouri wrote a scathing rebuke of the state’s Sen. Josh Hawley, calling the populist Republican “quite possibly the worst sitting senator in America right now.”In an op-ed endorsing Hawley’s Democratic challenger, Lucas Kunce, the editorial board of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch admonished the Missouri Republican primarily for his actions during the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.The editorial board wrote that Hawley had a “singular role in spurring the violence” on Jan. 6. According
TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan reported a Chinese aircraft carrier group sailing to the island's south on Sunday, as China's military put out a video saying it was "prepared for battle" amid concerns in Taipei about the possibility of a new round of Chinese war games. China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, detests its president Lai Ching-te as a "separatist", and the Chinese military routinely operates around the island. Last week at his keynote national day speech, Lai said the People's Republic of China had no right to represent Taiwan, but that the island was willing to work with Beijing to combat challenges like climate change, striking both a firm and conciliatory tone, but drawing anger from China.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is the Republican presidential candidate, said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "like two days ago." Trump was asked when last he spoke to the Israeli leader during a Fox News interview that aired on Sunday. It was their first meeting since the end of Trump's presidency.
Drivers blocking live lanes of traffic and builders taking up space in roadways will face increased fines after city council greenlit new measures to fight gridlock on Toronto's streets.The changes are part of the latest version of the city's congestion management plan. Councillors approved the suite of measures this week, including new steps to speed up construction on major streets, better coordination of road closures and increased enforcement against drivers who violate the rules. Deputy May
Members of the Word of Faith Fellowship have attended over 250 rallies in support of the former president — but the church has been accused of engaging in unpaid labor of foreigners, including children, writes Mike Bedigan