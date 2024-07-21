Former President Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance hold rally in Grand Rapids.

The Daily Beast

The hosts of The View took on Trump’s 90-minute RNC speech on Friday, calling the speech “performative” with no new message, and wishing the bandage on his ear had been on his mouth instead.Trump took to the stage for the convention’s final night to accept the Republican Party’s nomination to run for president—and though he attempted to keep things tame and inspirational in the first few minutes as he described the events of his Saturday rally and thanked “almighty God” he’s still here, he ultim