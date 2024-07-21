Former President Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance hold rally in Grand Rapids
Former President Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance hold rally in Grand Rapids.
Former President Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance hold rally in Grand Rapids.
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will head to British Columbia on Sunday, where he will be on vacation with his family until Aug. 1.
Insiders told reporters that one word would not be used in the former president's speech. It was — twice.
“And the award for Best Cutaway goes to…,” the “Daily Show” captioned the moment.
“It just went on and on and on in terms of falsehood just like the speech went on and on and on itself,” said Daniel Dale, highlighting one of the “wildest” claims.
In a series of social media posts the day after accepting the GOP’s presidential nomination, Donald Trump characteristically boasted about the event’s “great reviews” and ratings, and reiterated his claims that he would somehow be able to secure the freedom of imprisoned Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich at no cost, and end Russia’s war against Ukraine.“Big TV RATINGS last night for the Republican Convention, the best and most successful in history! Fox led the way. MSNBC was dead la
The Transportation Department secretary ripped the Ohio senator over the "way he gets ahead" in his political career.
The CNN host suggested that the Biden campaign would be celebrating.
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins speaks with former Trump national security adviser John Bolton regarding Trump’s phone call with Zelensky and the potential consequences of another presidency on Ukraine.
The hosts of The View took on Trump’s 90-minute RNC speech on Friday, calling the speech “performative” with no new message, and wishing the bandage on his ear had been on his mouth instead.Trump took to the stage for the convention’s final night to accept the Republican Party’s nomination to run for president—and though he attempted to keep things tame and inspirational in the first few minutes as he described the events of his Saturday rally and thanked “almighty God” he’s still here, he ultim
Donald Trump appeared to completely snub a kiss from his daughter Tiffany at the Republican National Convention on Thursday night.The former president was waving and pointing to attendees in the crowd in Milwaukee as he and his family members took their seats in a box ahead of wrestler Hulk Hogan’s speech. As 30-year-old Tiffany passed her father on her way to her seat, she smiled, said a couple of words, and leaned in to give him a kiss on the cheek—which Trump seemingly swerved by turning his
The former White House chief medical adviser said he sees no reason to believe Trump suffered any further damage or injury.
Donald Trump's former physician Ronny Jackson said on Saturday that the former president is recovering as expected from a gunshot wound to his ear that he suffered last week, but noted intermittent bleeding and said Trump may require a hearing exam. The bullet fired by a would-be assassin at a July 13 Trump rally in Pennsylvania came "less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head" before striking the top of Trump's right ear, said Jackson, a Republican congressman from Texas who served as physician to Presidents Trump and Barack Obama.
A new circus-themed ad is putting a spotlight on some of the most outrageous word-vomits that Republican ringleader Donald Trump has ever spewed out.The video races through a montage of Trump’s greatest hits, from praising human flesh-eater Hannibal Lecter to false claims that Americans should inject bleach into their veins to protect themselves from COVID-19.The Anti-Psychopath PAC, a group dedicated to highlighting “Trump’s mental instability” and preventing another Trump presidency, launched
The Buffalo Township Volunteer Fire Department said the erroneous spelling was made several years ago and that Comperatore opted not to change it.
The “Daily Show” correspondent checks the former president’s “references.”
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said seeing Donald Trump with his fist in the air after getting shot was "one of the most badass things I've ever seen."
On Thursday evening, Trump said his presidency would reverse the “Green New Scam.”
Democratic strategist David Axelrod said early Friday morning that former President Trump’s speech at the Republican National Convention was “the first good thing that’s happened to Democrats in three weeks.” “People, I’m sure, responded very positively to his appeals to unity that were written on the teleprompter, and then he just ripped the bejesus out…
King Charles and Queen Camilla were bundled out of a public engagement earlier this week after cops spotted a man on a nearby rooftop, sparking fears a copycat assassin was emulating the attempt to shoot Donald Trump.The royals were visiting St Helier, the capital of the wealthy island of Jersey, which is a British territory, on Monday, when concerned aides rushed them out of a public walkabout to a nearby hotel.The Daily Beast was told at the time the urgent departure was owing to a “small” sec
“There’s never been such unity,” the former president claims in his first rally since he was shot in the ear The post Trump Tells Crowd to Stop Booing Press, Defends Shooting Coverage: ‘The Fake News Reported It Correctly’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.