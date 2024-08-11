Former President Donald Trump to speak in Asheville at a rally
Former President Donald Trump to speak in Asheville at a rally
Former President Donald Trump to speak in Asheville at a rally
The Red Hot Chili Peppers and Dr Dre also perform as the Olympic baton is officially passed over to the USA
While the election is still a few months away and there aren't any guarantees, Donald Trump is very much in the running for president. With very little time left, Trump is still making his case to the...
Tom Cruise was dramatically launched into the Stade de France to close the Paris Olympics and signify the hand-over from France to the Hollywood state of California.
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — The 2024 Olympics closed Sunday with an elaborate closing ceremony at the Stade de France just north of Paris.
Donald Trump ordered one of his closest aides to bombard a billionaire Republican backer with abusive texts accusing her of employing his Republican rivals, a new report has revealed.The angry former president targeted Miriam Adelson, one of the Republican Party’s wealthiest backers, over claims that her $100m “Preserve America” PAC was being run by “RINOs”—Republicans In Name Only, The New York Times reported.The messages said that her late husband Sheldon Adelson, the billionaire casino boss w
Donald Trump’s advisers are getting increasingly anxious about his flailing public appearances since the attempt on his life and Democrats’ presidential candidate switcheroo—all while knowing he’s unlikely to change. According to a new Axios report, Trump has grown increasingly angry and frustrated in private as Kamala Harris has surpassed him in multiple polls, a lead that’s only likely to grow after next week’s Democratic National Convention. Fresh polling from The New York Times on Saturday s
Former Los Angeles city councilman and state senator Nate Holden said Friday that he was with former President Donald Trump in the helicopter ride that made an emergency landing, despite Trump saying it was former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.
Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department rushed to clear roads and secure the perimeter of a hospital that had been placed on standby to treat President Joe Biden for a medical issue last month, according to radio transmission recordings obtained by the Daily Beast.It remains unclear what exactly the undisclosed medical issue was, though the White House announced later that day he had been diagnosed with COVID-19.“Meet at the Valley Hospital ER parking lot. We’re going to meet
Videos posted online from a rally in Montana showed that the singer's famous track played in the background.
Pamela Hemphill who once stormed the Capitol for former President Donald Trump will be supporting Vice President Kamala Harris in November.
Republican vice-presidential candidate JD Vance defended his past comments on women and families without children, the Trump campaign's proposals to deport undocumented immigrants and more in a wide-ranging interview with "This Week" co-anchor Jonathan Karl, which airs in full on Sunday morning. Despite the race tightening in recent weeks as Vice President Kamala Harris has taken over the Democratic ticket, the Ohio senator emphasized that he and Trump are "extremely confident" in their chances of winning the election. The senator has come under fire for repeated comments made about childless Americans, including one during an interview in July 2021 with then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson where Vance described leading Democrats including Harris as "childless cat ladies."
As Vice President Kamala Harris began her remarks at a campaign stop in Arizona, a group of protesters began chanting off to her right. It was unclear to CNN what exactly they said.
Representatives for the late soul singer say they will file a lawsuit on Aug. 16 if their requests are not met The post Isaac Hayes Estate Demands Trump Pay $3 Million for Unlawful Use of ‘Hold On (I’m Coming)’ at Campaign Events appeared first on TheWrap.
If there were any doubt whether Vice President Kamala Harris has transformed this year’s presidential election, Saturday morning’s latest New York Times/Siena College polls put it to rest. In the first Times/Siena College swing state polls since her entry into the race, Harris leads former President Donald Trump by 4 points each in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin among likely voters. It’s a major shift from previous Times/Siena polls, which found Trump leading Harris and President Joe Biden
"They say the canvas adds 10 pounds, but still…," one X user commented.
Ukraine has increasingly struck targets deep inside Russian territory in recent months, carrying out a number of hits on airbases and oil refineries.
With his troops battling hard inside Russia, Ukraine's president has finally broken his silence on an invasion that has stunned his much larger and more powerful neighbour. Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the operation, which began on Tuesday in Russia's southwestern Kursk region, as "our actions to push the war out into the aggressor's territory". Giving a further indication of the goal of the surprise assault, he said: "Ukraine is proving that it really knows how to restore justice and guarantees exactly the kind of pressure that is needed - pressure on the aggressor."
Former President Donald Trump tore into Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) and Vice President Kamala Harris at a rally in Bozeman, Montana on Friday night, calling “comrade Walz,” “very freakish.”“Tim Walz is the man who’s, very freakish,” Trump told the Bozeman crowd. “He’s very freakish. If comrade Walz and comrade Harris win this November, the people cheering will be the pink-haired Marxists, the looters, the perverts, the flag burners, Hamas supporters, drug dealers, gun grabbers and human traffickers.”Tr
Nate Holden, a former member of the Los Angeles City Council, said Donald Trump confused him with another politician in his state.
This is the third time this summer that the Missouri Attorney General’s Office has tried to keep someone who was wrongfully convicted in prison.